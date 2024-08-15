Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump scheduled to hold news conference at his New Jersey golf resort

Aug 14, 2024, 9:08 PM

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday,...

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump invited reporters to his New Jersey golf club Thursday for his second news conference in as many weeks as he adjusts to a newly energized Democratic ticket ahead of next week’s Democratic National Convention.

Trump will meet the press as he steps up his criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris for not holding a news conference or sitting down for interviews since President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign and endorsed her to replace him.

The vice president has barely engaged with reporters since becoming the Democratic nominee, though she travels with journalists aboard Air Force Two and sometimes answers shouted questions while boarding or leaving the plane for campaign stops.

In one brief interaction last week, she told reporters she wants “to get an interview together by the end of the month.”

Trump on Wednesday made little effort to stay on message at a rally in North Carolina that his campaign billed as a big economic address, mixing pledges to slash energy prices and “unleash economic abundance” with familiar off-script tangents.

He aired his frustration over the Democrats swapping the vice president in place of Biden at the top of their presidential ticket. He repeatedly denigrated San Francisco, where Harris was once the district attorney, as “unlivable” and went after his rival in deeply personal terms, questioning her intelligence, saying she has “the laugh of a crazy person” and musing that Democrats were being “politically correct” in trying to elevate the first Black woman and person of south Asian descent to serve as vice president.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans are more likely to trust Trump over Harris when it comes to handling the economy and immigration, issues that he has put at the center of his case for returning to the White House.

In his news conference last week, Trump taunted his rival, boasted of his crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, and lashed out at questions about the enthusiasm Harris’ campaign has been generating. He spoke for more than an hour and made a number of false and misleading claims.

National News

FILE - Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., arrives for a meeting of Republicans on Capitol Hill in Was...

Associated Press

These six House races are ones to watch in this year’s election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Resources are pouring into the few truly competitive congressional races expected to help determine the balance of power in Washington next year. Democrats need to flip just four seats to take back control of the House, while Republicans hope to expand their majority and make it easier to get priorities over the […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparato...

Associated Press

Conservative are pushing a ‘parental rights’ agenda in Florida school board races. But will it work?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “parental rights” campaign didn’t win him the Republican presidential nomination, but he’s still waging that fight on another front: Florida’s schools, where the movement could have an impact on public education long after he leaves office. Though the seats are officially nonpartisan, DeSantis has “woke” ideology in public […]

3 hours ago

History teacher Matt Brophy, left, works with Flerentin “Flex” Jean-Baptiste, 16, of Medford, M...

Associated Press

Millions of kids are still skipping school. Could the answer be recess — and a little cash?

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Flerentin “Flex” Jean-Baptiste missed so much school he had to repeat his freshman year at Medford High outside Boston. At school, “you do the same thing every day,” said Jean-Baptiste, who was absent 30 days his first year. “That gets very frustrating.” Then his principal did something nearly unheard of: She […]

3 hours ago

FILE - This Feb. 20, 2018, file photo shows a memorial for Geography teacher and cross-country coac...

Associated Press

A slain teacher loved attending summer camp. His mom is working to give kids the same opportunity

PIERSON, Fla. (AP) — Linda Beigel Schulman smiled as she watched 25 young campers from Fort Lauderdale and Miami spend an afternoon frolicking in a rural Florida spring. The scene brought back memories of her murdered son, Scott Beigel, who loved attending summer camp. That’s why Beigel Schulman raises money in his name so they […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Aug...

Associated Press

Democrats trust Harris slightly more than Biden on climate change, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Democratic National Convention approaches, a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Democrats have slightly higher trust in Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to address the issue of climate change than President Joe Biden. The survey found that 85% of Democrats have “a lot” […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

UN envoy says South Sudan is not ready to hold its first post-independence elections in December

South Sudan is not ready to hold its first post-independence elections in December and political players are discussing whether voting should be held this year, the U.N.’s top envoy in the troubled African country said Wednesday. Nicolas Haysom told the U.N. Security Council that the consultations make it difficult to treat the election date of […]

6 hours ago

Trump scheduled to hold news conference at his New Jersey golf resort