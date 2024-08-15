Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Drivers on both sides of I-5 near Everett can expect to see delays Thursday

Aug 15, 2024, 7:19 AM | Updated: 7:34 am

Image: Traffic backed up on both sides of I-5 near Everett on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024....

Traffic backed up on both sides of I-5 near Everett on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (Image courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation)

(Image courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation)

BY STEVE COOGAN


Drivers on Interstate 5 (I-5) north of Everett Thursday morning are seeing delays on both sides of the highway due to a collision and construction.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) posted on X at 5:44 a.m. about a collision on I-5 south north of State Route 526 (SR 526) in Everett that was blocking the two right lanes, adding that medical aid, fire assistance, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Incident Response team were on scene.

At that time, the agency warned travelers the backup was “about 2 miles and growing.”

Just before 6:30 a.m., WSDOT reported on X the collision was just blocking the right lane, but the backup grew to about four miles as the morning commute was getting heavier. The agency suggested drivers “prepare for delays and consider alternative routes.”

WSDOT provided another update on X a few minutes past 7 a.m. saying that the collision was cleared.

Meanwhile, drivers heading north on I-5 will also see delays due to a construction project being completed Thursday morning. The night’s work was supposed to be completed at around 6 a.m., but workers are behind schedule lifting the construction cones, according to Chris Sullivan of KIRO Newsradio.

