Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Family of woman killed by falling utility pole to receive $30M settlement

Aug 15, 2024, 11:20 AM | Updated: 12:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of a South Carolina woman struck in the head and killed by a rotting 70-year-old utility pole will get $30 million through a wrongful death settlement reached Thursday.

Electric company Dominion Energy, which installed a light on the pole, and communications company Comporium, which owned a drooping pole line in downtown Wagner that was no longer in use, both signed off on the agreement, which resolved a wrongful death suit brought by Jeunelle Robinson’s family, according to documents filed in Aiken County.

Last August, a truck snagged the line, pulling it like a rubber band until it broke the poles and launched one into the air, striking Robinson, who was grabbing lunch during her break as a social studies teacher at Wagener-Salley High School, authorities said. The truck had a legal height, they said.

Surveillance video from a nearby store shows Robinson, 31, try to dodge something before the pole strikes her, flipping her body around violently. She died a short time later at the hospital.

“We appreciate the leadership of Dominion and Comporium for working with us to ensure Jeunelle’s family would not have to relive this tragedy in court unnecessarily,” the family’s lawyer, Justin Bamberg, said in a statement.

The settlement agreement does not detail how much each company will have to pay of the $30 million settlement and Bamberg’s law office said that would not be released.

The exact age of the poles isn’t known because records are no longer available. Markings on them haven’t been made in over 60 years. However, the 69-year-old mayor of Wagner said shortly after Robinson’s death that he recognized a bottlecap he had nailed to one of the poles when he was a boy.

A little more than a month before Robinson’s death, Dominion announced a plan to begin replacing equipment that was more than 60 years old in Wagner, a town of 600 people about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Columbia.

Bamberg said he hopes Dominion and Comporium will use the tragedy to pay attention to inspecting and replacing aging utility poles and other infrastructure that are potentially dangerous, especially in small towns.

Dominion spokeswoman Rhonda Maree O’Banion said in a statement that the company was pleased to resolve the case and extended its deepest sympathies to Robinson’s family. The Associated Press left phone and email messages with Comporium.

The family plans to use some of the settlement to create the “Jeunelle Robinson Teacher’s Hope Fund” to provide school supplies and other items to teachers around the country.

They remembered how Robinson worked her way up from a substitute to her job teaching at the high school and how she often spent her own money and time for her students.

“She loved her class. She loved her students,” Robinson’s father, Donovan Julian, said in March when the lawsuit was filed. “She was a light taken too soon. She was a joy.”

National News

Associated Press

Arrests made in Virginia county targeted by high-end theft rings

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — It took seven people, 15 seconds and a fire extinguisher. With that, a seven-person crew from Pennsylvania made off with more than $60,000 in luxury goods from the Chanel store in the posh Tysons Galleria mall in northern Virginia back in June. With organized retail theft a problem receiving increased attention […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

No testimony from Florida white woman accused of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Black neighbor

A white Florida woman on trial for manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her Black neighbor after a lengthy feud said Thursday she will not take the witness stand in her own defense as testimony wrapped up. Susan Lorincz told Marion County Circuit Judge Robert W. Hodges that she opted not to testify after consulting […]

36 minutes ago

FILE - A PlannedParenthood sign is displayed outside the clinic, July 18, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP ...

Associated Press

Iowa abortion providers dismiss legal challenge against state’s strict law now that it’s in effect

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa abortion providers opted to dismiss their lawsuit against the state Thursday, forgoing a continued legal battle after the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the state’s strict abortion law and reiterated that there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the state. Iowa’s law prohibiting most abortions after about six […]

1 hour ago

This image made from a video provided by Eric Hovde for Senate shows Eric Hovde's wife, Sharon Hovd...

Associated Press

The wife of Republican Wisconsin US Senate candidate Hovde takes aim at female Democratic incumbent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde is taking center stage in her husband’s campaign in the days after he secured the party nomination, directly attacking Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in a television ad released Thursday about single mothers. The race between Baldwin, a two-term incumbent, and millionaire businessman […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Federal agency says lax safety practices are putting New York City subway workers at risk

NEW YORK (AP) — The agency that runs New York City’s subway system is putting track workers at risk by failing to follow its own safety rules, federal authorities said in an audit issued this week. The Federal Transit Administration said in a special directive Tuesday that there is “a substantial risk of death or […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Jordanian man attacks Florida power facility and private businesses over their support for Israel

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Jordanian man living in central Florida is accused of causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage at a solar power facility and vandalizing multiple private businesses over their perceived support for the state of Israel, prosecutors said. Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, 43, of Orlando, was arrested last month, and […]

2 hours ago

Family of woman killed by falling utility pole to receive $30M settlement