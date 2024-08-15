Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

No testimony from Florida white woman accused of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Black neighbor

Aug 15, 2024, 11:30 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A white Florida woman on trial for manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her Black neighbor after a lengthy feud said Thursday she will not take the witness stand in her own defense as testimony wrapped up.

Susan Lorincz told Marion County Circuit Judge Robert W. Hodges that she opted not to testify after consulting her lawyers, adding that she was not coerced into the decision.

“I am not going to testify,” Lorincz said.

“You’ve made that decision freely and voluntarily?” the judge asked.

“Yes I have,” she replied.

With that, the defense rested after calling three expert witnesses on ballistics and crime scenes. Prosecutors finished their case Wednesday. Lorincz, 60, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted in the June 2023 shooting 35-year-old Ajike “A.J.” Owens, her neighbor in Ocala, Florida.

The two had a long-running dispute over Owens’ children — she was a mother of four — playing boisterously near Lorincz’s home. The night she was shot, Owens had been pounding on Lorincz’s door and yelling loudly after Lorincz allegedly threw roller skates and an umbrella at the kids, testimony showed. Lorincz fired one round from her .380-caliber handgun through the door, hitting Owens in the chest and killing her.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will give their closing arguments Friday morning, followed by jury instructions by the judge. Then the all-white panel of six jurors will begin deliberations.

“When you deliberate the case, you’ll have as much time as you want,” Hodges told the jurors.

Although she did not testify, prosecutors played recorded interviews between detectives and Lorincz in which she insisted she was in fear for her life and fired the gun in self-defense. Owens’ family and their attorneys have disputed that, contending Lorincz intended to harm Owens from the beginning.

The case gained national attention when protests erupted in the Black community while prosecutors debated over several weeks whether to charge Lorincz with second-degree murder or manslaughter. opting ultimately for the lesser offense.

Ocala is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Orlando in central Florida.

National News

FILE -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger attends the National Association of Secretari...

Associated Press

Raffensperger blasts proposed rule requiring hand count of ballots at Georgia polling places

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state on Thursday came out against election rule changes pending before the State Election Board, specifically rejecting a proposal to count ballots by hand at polling places on election night. At a meeting in July, the board advanced a proposal that would require three separate poll workers to count […]

5 minutes ago

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signs into law a bill that would phase out the use of PFAS, a group...

Associated Press

Massachusetts governor signs law phasing out toxic PFAS in firefighters’ gear

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed into law Thursday a bill that would phase out the use of PFAS, a group of toxic industrial compounds, in firefighters’ protective gear. The chemicals — associated with health problems including several types of cancer, such as breast, kidney and testicular cancer — are used in gear […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - Elections assistant Mikayla Riley works in the processing center during early voting, Feb. 2...

Associated Press

Florida election officials warn of false rumor about ballot markings days before the state’s primary

NEW YORK (AP) — An unfounded claim that election workers will invalidate ballots by writing on them is prompting election clerks in Florida to correct the record ahead of next week’s state primary. Clerks in Collier and Escambia counties, home to Naples and Pensacola, are reassuring voters that the warning that some have encountered on […]

14 minutes ago

This image provided by the Third Judicial District of the State of Alaska shows an image taken from...

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers beat, stunned and used dog in violent arrest of wrong man, charges say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Alaska State Troopers who pepper-sprayed, beat, stunned and used a police dog on a man in a case of mistaken identity have been charged with assault, authorities said Thursday. Charging documents said the troopers — canine handler Jason Woodruff and Sgt. Joseph Miller — thought they were dealing with Garrett […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - This image provided by NOAA, shows a North Atlantic right whale in the waters off New Englan...

Associated Press

Feds announce funding push for ropeless fishing gear that spares rare whales

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — New efforts to convert some types of commercial fishing to ropeless gear that is safer for rare whales will be supported by millions of dollars in funding, federal authorities said. Federal fishing managers are promoting the use of ropeless gear in the lobster and crab fishing industries because of the plight […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jewish groups file federal complaint alleging antisemitism in Fulton schools

ATLANTA (AP) — Three Jewish advocacy groups filed a federal complaint against the Fulton County school district over alleged antisemitic bullying against Jewish students since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7. The complaint said administrators failed to take action when Jewish and Israeli students faced harassment. The school district “has fostered a hostile […]

60 minutes ago

No testimony from Florida white woman accused of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Black neighbor