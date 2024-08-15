Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Water crisis in Mississippi capital developed during failures in oversight, watchdog says

Aug 15, 2024, 12:52 PM

FILE - A recruit for the Jackson Fire Department carries a case of bottled water to a resident's ca...

FILE - A recruit for the Jackson Fire Department carries a case of bottled water to a resident's car, Aug. 18, 2022, as part of the city's response to longstanding water system problems in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — “Layers of inadequate oversight and enforcement” by state and federal agencies contributed to a water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city that left tens of thousands of people without safe drinking water for weeks in 2021 and 2022, a watchdog agency says.

The Mississippi State Department of Health did not consistently document deficiencies in the Jackson water system or notify city officials about significant problems after the department conducted sanitary surveys and annual inspections from 2015 through 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General said in a report issued Monday.

“The MSDH oversight failures obscured Jackson’s long-standing challenges, allowed issues to compound over time, and contributed to the system’s eventual failure,” said the inspector general, an independent group inside the EPA that began investigating Jackson’s water woes in September 2022.

Because of those shortfalls, the EPA did not know the extent of management and operational issues until it inspected the Jackson system in February 2020, the inspector general added.

State health department officials will respond to the inspector general’s report after they’ve finished reviewing it, spokesperson Greg Flynn told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

About 25% of Jackson residents live in poverty, and the city struggled for years with water quality problems and understaffing at its water treatment plants.

In early 2021, a cold snap froze equipment at a Jackson water treatment plant, and thousands of people went weeks with low pressure or no running water at all. People collected water in buckets from distribution sites to flush toilets and bathe, and the National Guard helped distribute drinking water.

In January 2022, the EPA issued a notice that Jackson’s water system violated the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. The system nearly collapsed in August and September 2022 after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a treatment plant, leaving tens of thousands of people without water for drinking, bathing, cooking or flushing.

The EPA’s National Enforcement Investigations Center found that Jackson’s system issued more than 750 boil-water notices from 2016 through 2020. Customers are told to boil water because bacteria or other contaminants can enter the system after pipes break or the distribution system fails.

The center also found that Jackson had more than 7,300 breaks in water distribution pipes from 2017 through 2021. The report said those occurred at an average annual rate of 55 breaks per 100 miles (161 kilometers) of pipe, “significantly higher than the industry benchmark” of no more than 15 breaks per 100 miles of line per year.

The inspector general’s report said that according to a former interim director for Jackson’s Department of Public Works, one distribution pipe had been broken since 2016 and leaked 4 million to 5 million gallons (15.1 million to 18.9 million liters) of water per day — enough to fill five to nearly eight Olympic-sized swimming pools daily. That translated to a loss of about 10 billion to 13 billion gallons (37.9 billion to 49.2 billion liters) between 2016 and 2022, the report said.

In addition to problems with water pressure, Jackson has also had water quality problems for years. Because of concerns about lead levels, the city has told people to avoid using hot tap water for drinking or cooking and to only use filtered or bottled water for baby formula.

In late 2022, a federal judge put an independent administrator in charge of the Jackson water system.

National News

This July 21, 2024, image provided by Michael Ketterer shows vegetation from Acid Canyon and lower ...

Associated Press

Watchdogs want US to address extreme plutonium contamination in Los Alamos’ Acid Canyon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Watchdogs are raising new concerns about legacy contamination in Los Alamos, the birthplace of the atomic bomb and home to a renewed effort to manufacture key components for nuclear weapons. A Northern Arizona University professor emeritus who analyzed soil, water and vegetation samples taken along a popular hiking and biking trail […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

US arrests reputed Peruvian gang leader wanted for 23 killings in his home country

NEW YORK (AP) — A reputed Peruvian gang leader suspected in nearly two dozen killings in his home country was arrested Wednesday in New York by U.S. immigration authorities. Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, the leader of “Los Killers” who purportedly has tattoos referencing the names of 23 victims, was arrested in Endicott, New York, about 145 miles […]

32 minutes ago

FILE - Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen speaks during the inauguration ceremony on the steps of...

Associated Press

Alabama election officials make voter registration inactive for thousands of potential noncitizens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of registered voters in Alabama who have previously been identified as noncitizens by the federal government will have their registration status changed to inactive, the secretary of state announced this week in a move that prompted quick opposition from voter rights advocates. Secretary of State Wes Allen announced on Tuesday […]

56 minutes ago

President Joe Biden, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speak a...

Associated Press

Days before convention, Democrats haven’t updated their party platform to replace Biden with Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four days before the Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago, the party’s proposed platform names the wrong candidate for president. The Democratic platform — essentially a document outlining goals and policy positions the party supports — has not been updated since a draft was released July 13, eight days before President Joe […]

1 hour ago

This image from video contained in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant for Rally R...

Associated Press

Cardinals superfan known as Rally Runner gets 10 months in prison for joining Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A St. Louis Cardinals superfan known as Rally Runner was sentenced Thursday to 10 months in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol while dressed up in the outfit that he was known for wearing as he jogged around outside the baseball team’s stadium. The Missouri man, who legally changed his name from […]

1 hour ago

FILE - This undated image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, ...

Associated Press

US prosecutors aim to try Mexican drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada in New York, then elsewhere

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mexican drug lord who was arrested in the U.S. could be headed to trial in New York City, after prosecutors filed a request Thursday to move him from Texas. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, known as a top leader and co-founder of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, faces charges in multiple U.S. locales. […]

1 hour ago

Water crisis in Mississippi capital developed during failures in oversight, watchdog says