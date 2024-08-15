Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A rarely seen deep sea fish is found in California, and scientists want to know why

Aug 15, 2024, 1:20 PM

This image provided by The Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows a team of researchers and scie...

This image provided by The Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows a team of researchers and science-minded snorkelers working together to recover a dead oarfish from La Jolla Cove, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Michael Wang/The Scripps Institution of Oceanography via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Michael Wang/The Scripps Institution of Oceanography via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — A rarely seen deep sea fish resembling a serpent was found floating dead on the ocean surface off the San Diego coast and was brought ashore for study, marine experts said.

The silvery, 12-foot-long (3.6-meter) oarfish was found last weekend by a group of snorkelers and kayakers in La Jolla Cove, north of downtown San Diego, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography said in a statement.

It’s only the 20th time an oarfish is known to have washed up in California since 1901, according to institution fish expert Ben Frable.

Scripps noted that oarfish have a mythical reputation as predictors of natural disasters or earthquakes, although no correlation has been proven.

Oarfish can grow longer than 20 feet (6 meters) and normally live in a deep part of the ocean called the mesopelagic zone, where light cannot reach, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Swimmers brought the La Jolla Cove oarfish to shore atop a paddleboard. It was then transferred to the bed of a pickup truck.

Scientists from NOAA Southwest Fisheries Science Center and Scripps planned a necropsy on Friday to try to determine the cause of death.

National News

FILE - Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen speaks during the inauguration ceremony on the steps of...

Associated Press

Alabama election officials make voter registration inactive for thousands of potential noncitizens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of registered voters in Alabama who have previously been identified as noncitizens by the federal government will have their registration status changed to inactive, the secretary of state announced this week in a move that prompted quick opposition from voter rights advocates. Secretary of State Wes Allen announced on Tuesday […]

18 minutes ago

President Joe Biden, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speak a...

Associated Press

Days before convention, Democrats haven’t updated their party platform to replace Biden with Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four days before the Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago, the party’s proposed platform names the wrong candidate for president. The Democratic platform — essentially a document outlining goals and policy positions the party supports — has not been updated since a draft was released July 13, eight days before President Joe […]

22 minutes ago

This image from video contained in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant for Rally R...

Associated Press

Cardinals superfan known as Rally Runner gets 10 months in prison for joining Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A St. Louis Cardinals superfan known as Rally Runner was sentenced Thursday to 10 months in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol while dressed up in the outfit that he was known for wearing as he jogged around outside the baseball team’s stadium. The Missouri man, who legally changed his name from […]

24 minutes ago

FILE - This undated image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, ...

Associated Press

US prosecutors aim to try Mexican drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada in New York, then elsewhere

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mexican drug lord who was arrested in the U.S. could be headed to trial in New York City, after prosecutors filed a request Thursday to move him from Texas. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, known as a top leader and co-founder of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, faces charges in multiple U.S. locales. […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - An above-ground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station is se...

Associated Press

Tribe and environmental groups urge Wisconsin officials to rule against relocating pipeline

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A tribal leader and conservationists urged state officials Thursday to reject plans to relocate part of an aging northern Wisconsin pipeline, warning that the threat of a catastrophic spill would still exist along the new route. About 12 miles (19 kilometers) of Enbridge Line 5 pipeline runs across the Bad River […]

33 minutes ago

FILE -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger attends the National Association of Secretari...

Associated Press

Raffensperger blasts proposed rule requiring hand count of ballots at Georgia polling places

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state on Thursday came out against election rule changes pending before the State Election Board, specifically rejecting a proposal to count ballots by hand at polling places on election night. At a meeting in July, the board advanced a proposal that would require three separate poll workers to count […]

36 minutes ago

A rarely seen deep sea fish is found in California, and scientists want to know why