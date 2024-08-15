Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Feds announce funding push for ropeless fishing gear that spares rare whales

Aug 15, 2024, 1:55 PM

FILE - This image provided by NOAA, shows a North Atlantic right whale in the waters off New Englan...

FILE - This image provided by NOAA, shows a North Atlantic right whale in the waters off New England, May 25, 2024. (NOAA via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(NOAA via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — New efforts to convert some types of commercial fishing to ropeless gear that is safer for rare whales will be supported by millions of dollars in funding, federal authorities said.

Federal fishing managers are promoting the use of ropeless gear in the lobster and crab fishing industries because of the plight of North Atlantic right whales. The whales number less than 360, and they face existential threats from entanglement in fishing gear and collisions with large ships.

The federal government is committing nearly $10 million to saving right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Tuesday. Nearly $7 million of that will support the development of ropeless gear by providing funds to fishing industry members to assess and provide feedback on the technology, the agency said.

Lobster fishing is typically performed with traps on the ocean bottom that are connected to the surface via a vertical line. In ropeless fishing methods, fishermen use systems such an inflatable lift bag that brings the trap to the surface.

“It’s imperative we advance our collective actions to help recover this species, and these partnerships will help the science and conservation community do just that,” said Janet Coit, the assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries.

The funding also includes a little less than $3 million to support efforts to improve modeling and monitoring efforts about right whales. Duke University’s Marine Geospatial Ecology Lab will receive more than $1.3 million to build a nearly real-time modeling system to try to help predict the distribution of right whales along the East Coast, NOAA officials said.

Several right whales have died this year, and some have shown evidence of entanglement in fishing rope. Coit described the species as “approaching extinction” and said there are fewer than 70 reproductively active females.

The whales migrate every year from calving grounds off Florida and Georgia to feeding grounds off New England and Canada. Scientists have said warming ocean waters have put the whales at risk because they have strayed from protected areas of ocean in search of food.

Commercial fishermen are subject to numerous laws designed to protect the whales and conserve the lobster population, and more rules are on the way. Some fishermen have expressed skepticism about the feasibility of ropeless gear while others have worked with government agencies to test it.

National News

Associated Press

US arrests reputed Peruvian gang leader wanted for 23 killings in his home country

NEW YORK (AP) — A reputed Peruvian gang leader suspected in nearly two dozen killings in his home country was arrested Wednesday in New York by U.S. immigration authorities. Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, the leader of “Los Killers” who purportedly has tattoos referencing the names of 23 victims, was arrested in Endicott, New York, about 145 miles […]

10 minutes ago

FILE - Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen speaks during the inauguration ceremony on the steps of...

Associated Press

Alabama election officials make voter registration inactive for thousands of potential noncitizens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of registered voters in Alabama who have previously been identified as noncitizens by the federal government will have their registration status changed to inactive, the secretary of state announced this week in a move that prompted quick opposition from voter rights advocates. Secretary of State Wes Allen announced on Tuesday […]

34 minutes ago

President Joe Biden, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speak a...

Associated Press

Days before convention, Democrats haven’t updated their party platform to replace Biden with Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four days before the Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago, the party’s proposed platform names the wrong candidate for president. The Democratic platform — essentially a document outlining goals and policy positions the party supports — has not been updated since a draft was released July 13, eight days before President Joe […]

38 minutes ago

This image from video contained in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant for Rally R...

Associated Press

Cardinals superfan known as Rally Runner gets 10 months in prison for joining Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A St. Louis Cardinals superfan known as Rally Runner was sentenced Thursday to 10 months in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol while dressed up in the outfit that he was known for wearing as he jogged around outside the baseball team’s stadium. The Missouri man, who legally changed his name from […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - This undated image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, ...

Associated Press

US prosecutors aim to try Mexican drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada in New York, then elsewhere

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mexican drug lord who was arrested in the U.S. could be headed to trial in New York City, after prosecutors filed a request Thursday to move him from Texas. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, known as a top leader and co-founder of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, faces charges in multiple U.S. locales. […]

47 minutes ago

FILE - An above-ground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station is se...

Associated Press

Tribe and environmental groups urge Wisconsin officials to rule against relocating pipeline

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A tribal leader and conservationists urged state officials Thursday to reject plans to relocate part of an aging northern Wisconsin pipeline, warning that the threat of a catastrophic spill would still exist along the new route. About 12 miles (19 kilometers) of Enbridge Line 5 pipeline runs across the Bad River […]

49 minutes ago

Feds announce funding push for ropeless fishing gear that spares rare whales