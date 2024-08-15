Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US prosecutors aim to try Mexican drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada in New York, then elsewhere

Aug 15, 2024, 2:38 PM

FILE - This undated image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, ...

FILE - This undated image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel. (U.S. Department of State via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Department of State via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A Mexican drug lord who was arrested in the U.S. could be headed to trial in New York City, after prosecutors filed a request Thursday to move him from Texas.

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, known as a top leader and co-founder of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, faces charges in multiple U.S. locales. He and a son of notorious Sinaloa kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán were arrested last month after being flown into New Mexico. Zambada has said he was kidnapped in his home country en route to what he thought was a meeting with a Mexican official.

Zambada, 76, has so far appeared in U.S. federal court in El Paso, Texas, which is in one of the jurisdictions where he has been indicted. He has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and other charges.

Federal prosecutors in Texas asked a court Thursday to hold a hearing to take the procedural steps needed to move him to the New York jurisdiction that includes Brooklyn, where the elder Guzmán was convicted in 2019 of drug and conspiracy charges and sentenced to life in prison.

If prosecutors get their wish, the case against Zambada in Texas would proceed after the one in New York.

A message seeking comment was sent to Zambada’s attorneys.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn declined to comment. Zambada is charged there with running a continuing criminal enterprise, murder conspiracy, drug offenses and other crimes.

Meanwhile, Joaquín Guzmán López, the “El Chapo” son arrested with Zambada, has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and other charges in a federal court in Chicago.

National News

FILE - Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen speaks during the inauguration ceremony on the steps of...

Associated Press

Alabama election officials make voter registration inactive for thousands of potential noncitizens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of registered voters in Alabama who have previously been identified as noncitizens by the federal government will have their registration status changed to inactive, the secretary of state announced this week in a move that prompted quick opposition from voter rights advocates. Secretary of State Wes Allen announced on Tuesday […]

18 minutes ago

President Joe Biden, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speak a...

Associated Press

Days before convention, Democrats haven’t updated their party platform to replace Biden with Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four days before the Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago, the party’s proposed platform names the wrong candidate for president. The Democratic platform — essentially a document outlining goals and policy positions the party supports — has not been updated since a draft was released July 13, eight days before President Joe […]

22 minutes ago

This image from video contained in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant for Rally R...

Associated Press

Cardinals superfan known as Rally Runner gets 10 months in prison for joining Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A St. Louis Cardinals superfan known as Rally Runner was sentenced Thursday to 10 months in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol while dressed up in the outfit that he was known for wearing as he jogged around outside the baseball team’s stadium. The Missouri man, who legally changed his name from […]

24 minutes ago

FILE - An above-ground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station is se...

Associated Press

Tribe and environmental groups urge Wisconsin officials to rule against relocating pipeline

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A tribal leader and conservationists urged state officials Thursday to reject plans to relocate part of an aging northern Wisconsin pipeline, warning that the threat of a catastrophic spill would still exist along the new route. About 12 miles (19 kilometers) of Enbridge Line 5 pipeline runs across the Bad River […]

33 minutes ago

FILE -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger attends the National Association of Secretari...

Associated Press

Raffensperger blasts proposed rule requiring hand count of ballots at Georgia polling places

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state on Thursday came out against election rule changes pending before the State Election Board, specifically rejecting a proposal to count ballots by hand at polling places on election night. At a meeting in July, the board advanced a proposal that would require three separate poll workers to count […]

36 minutes ago

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signs into law a bill that would phase out the use of PFAS, a group...

Associated Press

Massachusetts governor signs law phasing out toxic PFAS in firefighters’ gear

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed into law Thursday a bill that would phase out the use of PFAS, a group of toxic industrial compounds, in firefighters’ protective gear. The chemicals — associated with health problems including several types of cancer, such as breast, kidney and testicular cancer — are used in gear […]

38 minutes ago

US prosecutors aim to try Mexican drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada in New York, then elsewhere