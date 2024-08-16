Close
CHOKEPOINTS

The weekend in traffic: From the Mercer mess to Foo Fighters

Aug 15, 2024, 5:15 PM

Photo: Traffic on I-5....

Traffic on I-5. (Photo: @SounderBruce via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: @SounderBruce via Flickr Creative Commons)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The tangled web of traffic will wind even tighter this weekend in and around Seattle. Consider this your warning to stay away from these areas, if possible.

I-5 south at Mercer 

The Interstate 5 (I-5) south exit ramps to Mercer Street will close again from the mainline and express lanes. The closure will begin Friday night at 11 p.m. and will continue until Monday morning at 5 a.m. However, drivers can still access the Mercer exit on I-5 north, and the Mercer on-ramps to I-5 will remain open. Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will be wrapping up this two-week project over the weekend.

Chokepoints: Sound Transit preparing for Lynnwood light rail opening on Aug. 30

Montlake Boulevard

Both directions of Montlake Boulevard will be shut down at State Route (SR) 520 as crews work on finishing touches on the Lid. All on and off-ramps will also be closed. This means drivers heading east from Seattle will have to pay the increased toll to cross the lake. The closure will start tonight at 10 p.m. and last through Monday morning at 5 a.m. A detour will guide pedestrians and bicyclists through the work zone. This project is expected to wrap up in the fall.

Overnight lane reductions on I-90 west

Westbound Interstate 90 (I-90) will be reduced to two lanes between Mercer Island and Seattle. This reduction allows crews to safely perform regular tunnel maintenance in the Mercer Lid and Mt. Baker Tunnel. Crews typically clear drainage, replace bulbs, test fire suppression systems, and conduct an overall cleaning during these projects. The lane reductions will begin Friday night at 10 p.m. and continue through Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

South Sound: New ways to park in Tacoma coming soon

Spokane Street Viaduct/West Seattle

Another weekend without the Spokane Street Viaduct is ahead. This closure affects the northbound I-5 exit ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. Eastbound traffic from West Seattle will have to exit before the viaduct. Options for drivers include northbound 99, or the 1st and 4th Avenue exits. Drivers heading west over the West Seattle Bridge will have access from 1st Avenue and I-5 south.

Concert at T-Mobile Park

Sunday will see extra activity with a concert at T-Mobile Park, featuring the Pretenders and Foo Fighters.

Nate Conners is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

