Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Alabama election officials make voter registration inactive for thousands of potential noncitizens

Aug 15, 2024, 2:51 PM

FILE - Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen speaks during the inauguration ceremony on the steps of...

FILE - Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen speaks during the inauguration ceremony on the steps of the Alabama state Capital in Montgomery, Ala., Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of registered voters in Alabama who have previously been identified as noncitizens by the federal government will have their registration status changed to inactive, the secretary of state announced this week in a move that prompted quick opposition from voter rights advocates.

Secretary of State Wes Allen announced on Tuesday that 3,251 people will receive letters notifying them that their voter registration status has been made inactive. Allen’s office cross-referenced a list of noncitizen identification numbers provided by the Department of Homeland Security with local voter registration data in order to identify them, he said in a written statement. Alabama has over 3 million registered voters, according to the secretary of state’s office.

“This is not a one-time review of our voter file. We will continue to conduct such reviews to do everything possible to make sure that everyone on our file is an eligible voter,” Allen said.

He added that he would provide the Attorney General’s Office with the list for “further investigation and possible criminal prosecution.”

Fear that noncitizens are voting illegally in U.S. elections has become a cornerstone of Republican messaging in recent months, despite the fact that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Prominent Democrats and voting rights activists across the country have pushed back against national legislation that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote, citing preexisting legislation that makes it a federal crime to vote as a noncitizen, and concerns that eligible voters will be disenfranchised.

The 3,251 voters will be required to fill out a form with their local county registrar’s office and provide proof of citizenship in order to vote in November.

The list provided to the Alabama Secretary of State’s office by the Department of Homeland Security includes people who may have become naturalized U.S. citizens and as such are legally eligible to vote. Allen said naturalized citizens will have the opportunity to update their information.

The Alabama initiative mirrors similar moves in neighboring states. In June, Tennessee election officials asked over 14,000 people to provide proof of citizenship in order to remain on active-voter rolls. They later walked back that request after local voting rights advocates accused the state of voter intimidation.

Jonathan Diaz, the director of voting advocacy and partnerships for the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan organization that works to expand voting access, said Allen’s announcement undermines public confidence in the integrity of elections, and is a disproportionate response to a relatively rare phenomenon.

“It’s like using a bazooka to kill a cockroach,” he said. “You know, you get the cockroach, but you’re going to cause a lot of collateral damage. And in this case, the collateral damage are eligible registered voters who are being flagged for removal from the rolls.”

___

Riddle is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

President Joe Biden, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speak a...

Associated Press

Days before convention, Democrats haven’t updated their party platform to replace Biden with Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four days before the Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago, the party’s proposed platform names the wrong candidate for president. The Democratic platform — essentially a document outlining goals and policy positions the party supports — has not been updated since a draft was released July 13, eight days before President Joe […]

22 minutes ago

This image from video contained in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant for Rally R...

Associated Press

Cardinals superfan known as Rally Runner gets 10 months in prison for joining Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A St. Louis Cardinals superfan known as Rally Runner was sentenced Thursday to 10 months in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol while dressed up in the outfit that he was known for wearing as he jogged around outside the baseball team’s stadium. The Missouri man, who legally changed his name from […]

24 minutes ago

FILE - This undated image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, ...

Associated Press

US prosecutors aim to try Mexican drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada in New York, then elsewhere

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mexican drug lord who was arrested in the U.S. could be headed to trial in New York City, after prosecutors filed a request Thursday to move him from Texas. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, known as a top leader and co-founder of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, faces charges in multiple U.S. locales. […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - An above-ground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station is se...

Associated Press

Tribe and environmental groups urge Wisconsin officials to rule against relocating pipeline

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A tribal leader and conservationists urged state officials Thursday to reject plans to relocate part of an aging northern Wisconsin pipeline, warning that the threat of a catastrophic spill would still exist along the new route. About 12 miles (19 kilometers) of Enbridge Line 5 pipeline runs across the Bad River […]

33 minutes ago

FILE -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger attends the National Association of Secretari...

Associated Press

Raffensperger blasts proposed rule requiring hand count of ballots at Georgia polling places

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state on Thursday came out against election rule changes pending before the State Election Board, specifically rejecting a proposal to count ballots by hand at polling places on election night. At a meeting in July, the board advanced a proposal that would require three separate poll workers to count […]

36 minutes ago

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signs into law a bill that would phase out the use of PFAS, a group...

Associated Press

Massachusetts governor signs law phasing out toxic PFAS in firefighters’ gear

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed into law Thursday a bill that would phase out the use of PFAS, a group of toxic industrial compounds, in firefighters’ protective gear. The chemicals — associated with health problems including several types of cancer, such as breast, kidney and testicular cancer — are used in gear […]

38 minutes ago

Alabama election officials make voter registration inactive for thousands of potential noncitizens