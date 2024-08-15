Close
NATIONAL NEWS

US arrests reputed Peruvian gang leader wanted for 23 killings in his home country

Aug 15, 2024, 3:15 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A reputed Peruvian gang leader suspected in nearly two dozen killings in his home country was arrested Wednesday in New York by U.S. immigration authorities.

Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, the leader of “Los Killers” who purportedly has tattoos referencing the names of 23 victims, was arrested in Endicott, New York, about 145 miles (233 kilometers) northwest of New York City, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday. He is being held at a federal detention facility near Buffalo pending an immigration hearing, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Torres-Navarro, 38, entered the U.S. illegally at the Texas-Mexico border on May 16. He was arrested the same day and given a notice to appear for immigration proceedings, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

The agency, known as ICE, said it moved to arrest Torres-Navarro after receiving information on July 8 that he was wanted in Peru.

“Gianfranco Torres-Navarro poses a significant threat to our communities, and we won’t allow New York to be a safe haven for dangerous noncitizens,” said Thomas Brophy, the director of enforcement removal operations for ICE’s Buffalo field office.

__

Associated Press reporters Carolyn Thompson and Phil Marcelo contributed to this report.

