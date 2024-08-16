Groups opposed to gerrymandering criticize proposed language on Ohio redistricting measure

Close
Aug 16, 2024, 7:10 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Civil rights groups across Ohio are decrying the state elections chief’s proposed ballot language for a fall redistricting amendment as it goes up for a vote Friday, saying it intentionally twists their intent in order to boost opposition votes in November.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose proposes describing the Citizens Not Politicians measure as repealing “constitutional protections against gerrymandering approved by nearly three-quarters of Ohio electors” in 2015 and 2018. While that is technically the case, it is that very system that produced seven straight sets of legislative and congressional maps that courts declared unconstitutionally gerrymandered in Republicans’ favor.

Backers of the amendment also point to LaRose’s other loaded word choices. His proposed language says that the new commission is “partisan” and would be “required to manipulate” district boundaries, and that the amendment would “limit the right of Ohio citizens to freely express their opinions” to commission members.

“The self-dealing politicians who have rigged the legislative maps now want to rig the Nov. 5 election by illegally manipulating the ballot language,” former Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, who helped champion the fall measure, said in a statement. “We will make our case for fair and accurate language before the Ballot Board and if necessary take it to court.”

O’Connor, a Republican who cast swing votes in most of the map decisions, said LaRose’s language violates constitutional prohibitions against language designed to “mislead, deceive, or defraud the voters.”

The proposed amendment, advanced by a robust bipartisan coalition, calls for replacing the current redistricting commission — made up of four lawmakers, the governor, the auditor and the secretary of state — with a 15-person citizen-led commission of Republicans, Democrats and independents. Members would be selected by retired judges.

As a member of the existing commission, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine expressed concerns about the system. However, he has come out against the fall proposal and vowed to pursue an alternative come January if it is approved by voters.

Defenders of Ohio’s existing redistricting commission system point to the panel’s unanimous vote last fall on a set of Ohio House and Ohio Senate maps good through 2030. However, Democrats agreed to that deal — and lawsuits were dropped — with the knowledge the 2024 issue was coming.

