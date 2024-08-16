Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal court strikes down Missouri investment rule targeted at `woke politics’

Aug 16, 2024, 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:28 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Missouri investment regulations that Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft had touted as way to expose financial institutions that “put woke politics ahead of investment returns.”

The Missouri regulations, issued by Ashcroft’s office, infringed on the free speech rights of investment professionals and are preempted by federal law, the court ruling said.

The state’s most prominent business group on Friday praised the ruling as a triumph for free enterprise.

The regulations “would have placed an unnecessary burden on investment firms – small and large – doing business here in Missouri,” said Kara Corches, interim president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ashcroft, whose office enforces state securities laws, issued rules in 2023 requiring investment professionals to get written consent from customers before incorporating “a social objective or other nonfinancial objective” into decisions about buying and selling securities.

Ashcroft said he wanted to make people aware of investment firms using environmental, social and governance principals.

When Ashcroft subsequently announced his candidacy for governor in April 2023, he touted his efforts to require banks and financial advisors “to disclose to their clients when they make ESG investments that put woke politics ahead of investment returns.”

Ashcroft finished third in the Aug. 6 Republican gubernatorial primary.

The rule was challenged in court by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a trade group for broker-dealers, investment banks and asset managers.

In a court order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough said the Missouri rule was preempted by federal laws governing investment brokers and was unconstitutionally vague. He also said the rule violated the First Amendment rights of investment advisors.

If the goal was to prevent fraud and deceit, the rule could have been more narrowly tailored, Bough said. Ashcroft also could have engaged in a policy debate about social investing without publishing an official rule, Bough said.

Ashcroft said his office is reviewing options for an appeal.

“The Court’s decision was not just legally deficient but also morally wrong and puts Missouri investors at risk,” Ashcroft said in a statement.

The securities industry described the court ruling as a major victory.

Under federal law, “financial professionals are already required to provide investment advice and recommendations that are in their customers’ best interest,” SIFMA President and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen Jr. said in a statement. “The Missouri rules were thus unnecessary and created confusion.”

National News

Associated Press

Massachusetts governor says deals have been reached to keep some threatened hospitals open

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced Friday that deals have been reached in principle to transition operations at four hospitals operated by Steward Health Care to new operators. The Healey administration will take control of a fifth hospital through eminent domain to help transition it to a new owner. The Dallas-based company announced […]

22 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during an event on combating a...

Associated Press

Bibles, cryptocurrency, Truth Social and gold bars: A look at Trump’s reported sources of income

Former President Donald Trump owns more than $1 million worth of cryptocurrency and up to $250,000 in gold bars along with the portfolio of golf courses and real estate properties that have made him a billionaire, according to newly released financial disclosures. The details come from documents filed by Trump as part of his Republican […]

30 minutes ago

FILE - This August 2017 family photo shows Austin Hunter Turner with his mother, Karen Goodwin, and...

Associated Press

Tennessee family’s lawsuit says video long kept from them shows police force, not drugs, killed son

A mother whose son was having a seizure in his Tennessee apartment said in a federal lawsuit that police and paramedics subjected the 23-year-old to “inhumane acts of violence” instead of treating him, then covered up their use of deadly force. The death of Austin Hunter Turner was one of more than 1,000 nationally that […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Rail bridge collapses on US-Canada border

FORT FRANCES, Ont. (AP) — A century-old rail lift bridge that crosses the U.S.-Canada border near the cities of International Falls, Minnesota, and Fort Frances, Ontario, has collapsed, and it’s unclear when the area will reopen to water traffic along the Rainy River. No trains were involved, and no one was injured in Wednesday’s collapse, […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man didn’t know woman he fatally shot in restaurant drive-thru before killing himself, police say

STOW, Ohio (AP) — A man who got out of his car in the drive-thru lane of a fast-food restaurant in Ohio and fatally shot a woman in another vehicle before turning the gun on himself did not know the woman, police said. A motive for the shooting may never be known, Stow police Chief […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

A woman who left a newborn in a box on the side of the road won’t be charged

ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) — A woman who left her newborn baby in a box on the side of a Minnesota road 35 years ago won’t be charged, authorities said. Sherburne County Attorney Kathleen Heaney closed the case earlier this month because the statute of limitations to file charges had run out, the Sherburne County […]

1 hour ago

Federal court strikes down Missouri investment rule targeted at `woke politics’