This is one of those cases when just appearing is a big victory. Puyallp’s South Hill Little League team makes its World Series premiere Friday afternoon.

“You try to put yourself in all the right places to give them the right opportunities,” South Hill coach Derek Jennings told KIRO Newsradio. “It takes so much luck and just being in the right place at the right time. And, it’s nothing you can really, you can really put into words.”

Jennings said it is the toughest thing he has ever done, especially because his son Rawly plays for the team.

Betting on kids sports: Little League World Series wagering rising in popularity

“You watch ESPN, and then I see my son and see the guys he’s around and he’s trading pins with them,” Jennings said. “You can’t explain it. I don’t think you know. It’ll be weeks after this before it really, really strikes me.”

The team got to the big show in an improbable way. Last Thursday, Puyallup trailed Idaho 6-5 in the sixth and final inning of the Northwest Region championship game. With two outs and an 0-2 count, Rawly ripped a double down the left-field line. That started a rally that ended with a 13-7 win and a spot in the World Series in Williamsport, PA.

“Our boys did a great job at taking advantage of striking when the iron was hot,” he said.

Puyallup Little League team clinches World Series appearance: Still needs funds for the trip

South Hill faces an impressive Southeast Florida team Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. on ESPN. It’s the last game of the day.

“Good bats, good arms,” Jennings said. “They’re a quality team that comes out and plays the game well. They’re one of the favorites down here.”

Jennings explained that the team has been in Williamsport for a few days to get used to the environment. He thinks that will help his team in game one.

“So there’s going to be some anxiety and nervousness that our boys got to shake off early,” he explained. “Hopefully we can get through that early. And, once that all shakes off, it’s 12-year-old baseball, so anything can happen.”

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.