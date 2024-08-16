Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Puyallup’s South Hill team represents the Northwest in Little League World Series

Aug 16, 2024, 12:26 PM

Image: Representing the Northwest, the South Hill Little League coaches and players pose for a phot...

Representing the Northwest, the South Hill Little League coaches and players pose for a photo at the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in August 2024. The team is based in Puyallup. (Photo Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball)

(Photo Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

This is one of those cases when just appearing is a big victory. Puyallp’s South Hill Little League team makes its World Series premiere Friday afternoon.

“You try to put yourself in all the right places to give them the right opportunities,” South Hill coach Derek Jennings told KIRO Newsradio. “It takes so much luck and just being in the right place at the right time. And, it’s nothing you can really, you can really put into words.”

Jennings said it is the toughest thing he has ever done, especially because his son Rawly plays for the team.

Betting on kids sports: Little League World Series wagering rising in popularity

“You watch ESPN, and then I see my son and see the guys he’s around and he’s trading pins with them,” Jennings said. “You can’t explain it. I don’t think you know. It’ll be weeks after this before it really, really strikes me.”

The team got to the big show in an improbable way. Last Thursday, Puyallup trailed Idaho 6-5 in the sixth and final inning of the Northwest Region championship game. With two outs and an 0-2 count, Rawly ripped a double down the left-field line. That started a rally that ended with a 13-7 win and a spot in the World Series in Williamsport, PA.

“Our boys did a great job at taking advantage of striking when the iron was hot,” he said.

Puyallup Little League team clinches World Series appearance: Still  needs funds for the trip

South Hill faces an impressive Southeast Florida team Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. on ESPN. It’s the last game of the day.

“Good bats, good arms,” Jennings said. “They’re a quality team that comes out and plays the game well. They’re one of the favorites down here.”

Jennings explained that the team has been in Williamsport for a few days to get used to the environment. He thinks that will help his team in game one.

“So there’s going to be some anxiety and nervousness that our boys got to shake off early,” he explained. “Hopefully we can get through that early. And, once that all shakes off, it’s 12-year-old baseball, so anything can happen.”

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

Photo: From left, Republican candidate and former U.S. Representative Dave Reichert; Democrat candi...

Bill Kaczaraba

Now that the primary is over, Reichert could pose bigger challenge to Ferguson than many believe

It's the first open gubernatorial election since 2012, early polling indicates Reichert could pose a significant challenge to Ferguson.

28 seconds ago

Photo: ShotSpotter equipment being used in Chicago. The software will soon be deployed in Tacoma....

Julia Dallas

Tacoma Police Department gets ready to deploy new gunshot detection tech

The Tacoma Police Department announced it will be using a new technology to help detect gun violence. ShotSpotter will be deployed this fall.

37 minutes ago

Photo: Screen capture of body worn camera footage during the Jan. 6 attack allegedly shows Derek No...

Sam Campbell

FBI arrests Snohomish man accused of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol police

Federal agents with the FBI arrested a 47-year-old man in Snohomish, accused of attacking police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

54 minutes ago

Image: The original giant painted plywood cowgirl in Rainier, Wash. dates to 1982; this photo is fr...

Feliks Banel

The Rainier cowgirl is a big asset for this small town

A sign for a shop that once sold T-shirts – in the shape of a giant "cowgirl" – has been resurrected in the Thurston County town of Rainier.

1 hour ago

Taylor Swift...

Nicole Brodeur

Nicole Brodeur: ‘Swift Lift’ is something Kamala Harris could use right now

It's now called the Swift Lift, and with just 10 weeks until the election, it's something Kamala Harris could use right now.

6 hours ago

Image: The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) battled a fire in an abandoned building in the Capitol Hil...

Steve Coogan

Smoke pours into Seattle as crews put out major 2-alarm fire in Capitol Hill

The Seattle Fire Department said early Friday crews responded to a two-alarm fire in a vacant building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. 

9 hours ago

Puyallup’s South Hill team represents the Northwest in Little League World Series