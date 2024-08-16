Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Florida school psychologist charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material

Aug 16, 2024, 10:57 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida school psychologist has been arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images and videos, officials said.

Robert Lee Turner, 62, was arrested at his home Monday after officers conducted a search, according to a Miami-Dade police report. He faces seven felony counts related to child sexual abuse material and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Miami-Dade school officials said they’ve already fired Turner and barred him from future employment with the district.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual,” district officials said in a statement. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Police began investigating after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May about someone uploading two videos of child sexual abuse to an internet platform. After obtaining a warrant, police traced the IP address and phone number associated with the account to Turner, who later admitted to being the account owner, investigators said.

Turner remained in jail Thursday. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment from The Associated Press.

