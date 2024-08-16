Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Man who pulled gun after Burger King worker wouldn’t take drugs for payment gets 143 years in prison

Aug 16, 2024, 9:59 AM

This photo released by Colorado's 18th Judicial District Court on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, shows is an undated photo of Eugene Robertson, who was convicted of pointing a gun at Burger King drive-thru worker and later shooting at other people elsewhere the same night, was sentenced to 143 years in prison. (Colorado's 18th Judicial District Court via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Colorado's 18th Judicial District Court via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — A man who was convicted of pointing a gun at Burger King drive-thru worker who wouldn’t accept drugs for payment and later shooting at other people elsewhere the same night has been sentenced to 143 years in prison.

Prosecutors who announced the sentence Thursday said the drive-thru incident was the beginning of a series of crimes Eugene Robertson carried out in the Denver suburb of Aurora on Oct. 17, 2022. No one was wounded.

In April, a jury found Robertson guilty of 17 crimes, including eight counts of attempted murder. The sentences for many of the crimes were stacked on top of each other, leading to a long sentence. Robertson, 40, had faced a maximum sentence of more than 400 years when he was sentenced Aug. 9.

“We consider this 143-year sentence justice for the multiple victims he put in fear that night. Jurors recognized the severity of the crimes this defendant committed. We believe the judge imposed an appropriate sentence,” Eric Ross, a spokesperson for 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, said Friday.

After Robertson pointed the gun at the drive-thru worker, prosecutors said he walked into a convenience store across the street and pointed a gun at the head of a clerk. When Robertson saw there was a surveillance video camera system there, he shot at the screen and left, then shot toward two people outside in the parking lot, Kellner’s office said.

The Sentinel Colorado in Aurora previously reported that a witness at the convenience store store told police there seemed to be “something off” about Robertson and that he was “talking about God” and carrying a Bible with a purple cover.

Later that night, a woman who was friends with Robertson called 911 to report that he had fired shots after she refused to open the door of her apartment, where she was with several people, prosecutors said.

Police spotted Robertson at the woman’s apartment complex. He hid behind some bushes before being arrested, prosecutors said.

