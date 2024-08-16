Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former DC employee convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy

Aug 16, 2024, 2:46 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Washington, D.C., city employee was found guilty of manslaughter Friday in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 13-year-old boy that sparked public uproar in the nation’s capital.

Jurors found Jason Lewis, 42, not guilty of second-degree murder, but convicted him of manslaughter and other charges after the trial in D.C. Superior Court over the killing of seventh grader Karon Blake.

Lewis, a longtime Parks and Recreation Department employee, turned himself last year to face charges in Blake’s killing, which happened in January 2023 around 4 a.m., across the street from the middle school Blake attended, authorities said.

Lewis was seen on video leaving his house and firing at two young people who had been breaking into cars, prosecutors said. After a car was hit with gunfire, Blake ran in Lewis’ direction, and Lewis fired two shots, killing him, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors played for jurors a video in which Blake could be heard repeatedly saying “I’m sorry” and telling Lewis, “I’m just a kid,” according to media reports.

An attorney for Lewis didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press on Friday.

Lewis took the witness stand in the case, arguing that he acted in self-defense. He told jurors that he though he saw an other person open fire on him and feared for his life, local media reported.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in October. The manslaughter charge carries up to 45 years in prison.

National News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th nationa...

Associated Press

What is ‘price gouging’ and why is VP Harris proposing to ban it?

With inflation and high grocery prices still frustrating many voters, Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday proposed a ban on “price gouging” by food suppliers and grocery stores, as part of a broader agenda aimed at lowering the cost of housing, medicine, and food. It’s an attempt to tackle a clear vulnerability of Harris’ head-on: […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pharmacist blamed for deaths in US meningitis outbreak will plead no contest in Michigan case

DETROIT (AP) — A Massachusetts pharmacist charged with murder in the deaths of 11 Michigan residents from a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak has agreed to plead no contest to involuntary manslaughter, according to an email sent to families and obtained Friday by The Associated Press. The deal with Glenn Chin calls for a 7 1/2-year […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky. ___ CNN’s “State of […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Navy helicopter crew members injured in Nevada training mishap released from hospital

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Ten U.S. Navy crew members injured Thursday during a routine helicopter training in the northern Nevada desert were released from a Reno hospital Friday. The Navy is investigating the cause of the “mishap” involving two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters training at Naval Air Station Fallon about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of […]

44 minutes ago

A large bronze statue of the late civil rights leader and politician Congressman John Lewis is inst...

Associated Press

Bronze statue of John Lewis replaces more than 100-year-old Confederate monument

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A large bronze statue of the late civil rights icon leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis was installed Friday, at the very spot where a contentious monument to the confederacy stood for more than 110 years in the town square before it was dismantled in 2020. Work crews gently rested the […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Discarded gender and diversity books trigger a new culture clash at a Florida college

When hundreds of books got hauled away in a dumpster from the library of the New College of Florida on Thursday, the tiny liberal arts college with a governing board dominated by appointees of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis once again found itself at the center of the state’s culture wars. “We abolished the gender studies […]

46 minutes ago

Former DC employee convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy