The Auburn Police Department (APD) announced it is installing 20 license plate cameras to help diminish crime.

The license plate recognition cameras (LPR), according to a news release from APD on Thursday, are used to solve property and violent crimes and are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations. The cameras capture only license plates and vehicle characteristics, not faces, stated APD.

“The date is never sold or shared with third parties,” says the release.

KIRO 7 spoke with Derek Bodine who is hopeful about the technology after his son was shot three times on June 29 in Auburn.

“It’s been like a warzone here the last six weeks or so,” Bodine told KIRO 7.

Related news: Auburn PD confirms rash of gun violence is gang-related but there is no gang unit

KIRO 7 reported there have been several shootings involving teens throughout the city.

“As a father, I’m fearful for my son,” Bodine said. “We haven’t been home really. I’m here now, but we haven’t been home. He hasn’t spent the night here because he’s afraid to return home.”

Police told KIRO 7 they’re optimistic the cameras will help them solve crimes related to gun violence.

APD noted in the short time the pilot cameras have been deployed, they have been used in the recovery of several stolen cars and helped police arrest two homicide suspects. The cameras also send alerts if a car associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.

The department added the cameras are built by Flock Safety and are used by more than 5,000 communities across the country. According to APD, Flock Safety currently helps law enforcement solve 10% of reported crime in the U.S. and communities using the company’s cameras have reported up to 70% less crime.

“Flock Safety cameras have become an invaluable tool in helping keep the community safe,” Mark Callier, Chief of the Auburn Police Department, stated in the release.

Other news: Tacoma Police Department gets ready to deploy new gunshot detection tech

According to KOMO News, the cameras will cost Auburn $60,000 a year to operate. Auburn police spokesperson Kolby Crossley told KOMO News the city will pay for the cameras with federal funding over the next two years and when that runs out, the cost will be absorbed into the city’s budget.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.