Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Bronze statue of John Lewis replaces more than 100-year-old Confederate monument

Aug 16, 2024, 3:30 PM

A large bronze statue of the late civil rights leader and politician Congressman John Lewis is inst...

A large bronze statue of the late civil rights leader and politician Congressman John Lewis is installed where a monument to the Confederacy was brought down in 2020, in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Decatur, Ga. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A large bronze statue of the late civil rights icon leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis was installed Friday, at the very spot where a contentious monument to the confederacy stood for more than 110 years in the town square before it was dismantled in 2020.

Work crews gently rested the 12-foot-tall (3.7-meter-tall) statue into place as the internationally acclaimed sculptor, Basil Watson, looked on carefully.

“It’s exciting to see it going up and exciting for the city because of what he represents and what it’s replacing,” Watson said, as he assisted with the install process.

Lewis was known for his role at the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement and urged others to get in “good trouble” for a cause he saw as vital and necessary. In DeKalb County where the Confederate monument stood for more than a century, protesters have invoked “good trouble” in calling for the swift removal of the obelisk.

Back in 2020, the stone obelisk was lifted from its base with straps amid jeers and chants of “Just drop it!” from onlookers in Decatur, Georgia, who were kept at a safe distance by sheriff’s deputies. The obelisk was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1908.

Groups like the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and Hate Free Decatur had been pushing for the monument to be removed since the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The monument was among those around the country that became flashpoints for protests over police brutality and racial injustice, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The city of Decatur then asked a Georgia judge to order the removal of the monument, which was often vandalized and marked by graffiti, saying it had become a threat to public safety.

The statue of Lewis will be officially unveiled on Aug. 24.

National News

FILE - Scholar and activist Cornel West, who is running for U.S. president as a third-party candida...

Associated Press

Her name was on a signature petition to be a Cornel West elector. Her question: What’s an elector?

PHOENIX (AP) — When Denisha Mitchell was asked why she filled out paperwork to serve as an Arizona elector for the independent presidential candidate Cornel West, her first response was “What?!” Her second: What’s an elector? “I was shocked and surprised by it all. I didn’t even know what an elector was,” Mitchell told The […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th nationa...

Associated Press

What is ‘price gouging’ and why is VP Harris proposing to ban it?

With inflation and high grocery prices still frustrating many voters, Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday proposed a ban on “price gouging” by food suppliers and grocery stores, as part of a broader agenda aimed at lowering the cost of housing, medicine, and food. It’s an attempt to tackle a clear vulnerability of Harris’ head-on: […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Pharmacist blamed for deaths in US meningitis outbreak will plead no contest in Michigan case

DETROIT (AP) — A Massachusetts pharmacist charged with murder in the deaths of 11 Michigan residents from a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak has agreed to plead no contest to involuntary manslaughter, according to an email sent to families and obtained Friday by The Associated Press. The deal with Glenn Chin calls for a 7 1/2-year […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky. ___ CNN’s “State of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US Navy helicopter crew members injured in Nevada training mishap released from hospital

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Ten U.S. Navy crew members injured Thursday during a routine helicopter training in the northern Nevada desert were released from a Reno hospital Friday. The Navy is investigating the cause of the “mishap” involving two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters training at Naval Air Station Fallon about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Discarded gender and diversity books trigger a new culture clash at a Florida college

When hundreds of books got hauled away in a dumpster from the library of the New College of Florida on Thursday, the tiny liberal arts college with a governing board dominated by appointees of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis once again found itself at the center of the state’s culture wars. “We abolished the gender studies […]

3 hours ago

Bronze statue of John Lewis replaces more than 100-year-old Confederate monument