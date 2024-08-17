Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

US envoy defends anti-drug cooperation with Mexico amid neighbor’s complaint on drug capo surrender

Aug 16, 2024, 5:17 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico on Friday defended cross-border anti-drug cooperation, after Mexican prosecutors publicly complained American officials aren’t giving them enough information.

Mexico’s government was embarrassed by the surrender of two Mexican drug lords who arrived at an airport near El Paso, Texas, in July aboard a mysterious flight. Mexican officials say they weren’t even aware of the operation.

Mexico’s federal Attorney General’s Office took the unusual step Thursday of asking Interpol to obtain information about the flight. Such matters are usually handled directly between the two neighbors.

U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said Friday that cooperation in the fight against drug crime remains good.

Salazar stressed that even U.S. officials were surprised by the arrival in July of the private flight carrying drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López, one of the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman.

Both belong to rival factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel, and authorities say the younger Guzmán apparently dupped Zambada into attending a meeting where he was abducted and flown to the United States.

The younger Guzmán had apparently been in talks with U.S. officials about turning himself in for some time, but hadn’t mentioned he might bring Zambada as well.

Turning to a contentious issue in Mexico, Salazar said he likes one aspect of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposed reforms for the judicial system. Those reforms include having all judges stand for election.

López Obrador has frequently sparred with the judicial branch, and many Mexicans worry such elections could diminish judicial independence.

Salazar did not express any view on that part of the reforms, saying it is up to Mexicans to decide. But did say he liked a proposed change that would limit the length of trials in Mexico, which can sometimes last for decades if suspects file endless appeals.

Salazar cited two extradition cases against leaders of the once-notorious Zetas cartel, noting U.S. extradition requests have not yet been ruled on after almost a decade.

“The first thing is to get time limits for decisions, that seems like a good idea to me,” he said.

Politics

FILE - Scholar and activist Cornel West, who is running for U.S. president as a third-party candida...

Associated Press

Her name was on a signature petition to be a Cornel West elector. Her question: What’s an elector?

PHOENIX (AP) — When Denisha Mitchell was asked why she filled out paperwork to serve as an Arizona elector for the independent presidential candidate Cornel West, her first response was “What?!” Her second: What’s an elector? “I was shocked and surprised by it all. I didn’t even know what an elector was,” Mitchell told The […]

16 minutes ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th nationa...

Associated Press

What is ‘price gouging’ and why is VP Harris proposing to ban it?

With inflation and high grocery prices still frustrating many voters, Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday proposed a ban on “price gouging” by food suppliers and grocery stores, as part of a broader agenda aimed at lowering the cost of housing, medicine, and food. It’s an attempt to tackle a clear vulnerability of Harris’ head-on: […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky. ___ CNN’s “State of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US Navy helicopter crew members injured in Nevada training mishap released from hospital

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Ten U.S. Navy crew members injured Thursday during a routine helicopter training in the northern Nevada desert were released from a Reno hospital Friday. The Navy is investigating the cause of the “mishap” involving two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters training at Naval Air Station Fallon about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi poultry plant settles with OSHA after teen’s 2023 death

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi poultry processing plant has agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor that requires it to pay $164,814 in fines and put in place enhanced safety measures following the death of a 16-year-old boy at the facility. The agreement, announced Friday in a news release, comes after […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Supreme Court keeps new rules about sex discrimination in education on hold in half the country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday kept on hold in roughly half the country new regulations about sex discrimination in education, rejecting a Biden administration request. The court voted 5-4, with conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch joining the three liberal justices in dissent. At issue were protections for pregnant students and students who are […]

2 hours ago

US envoy defends anti-drug cooperation with Mexico amid neighbor’s complaint on drug capo surrender