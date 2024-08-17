Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Bird flu restrictions cause heartache for 4-H kids unable to show off livestock at fairs across US

Aug 16, 2024, 9:26 PM

Osceola County 4-H member Alison Smith tends to a heifer named Evergreen Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, on...

Osceola County 4-H member Alison Smith tends to a heifer named Evergreen Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, on a farm in Hersey Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EVART, Mich. (AP) — Alison Smith stared at the virtually empty dairy barn inside the Osceola County Fairgrounds, once bustling with teens and preteens preparing to show their prized animals but now eerily silent as an invisible virus once again interfered with a cherished summertime rite.

Smith, a 16-year-old from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area, had invested a significant amount of time over the past year preparing two heifers, Evergreen and Perfect, for competition at the fair. But like hundreds of fairs nationwide, a recent bird flu outbreak, now spreading among mammals, forced significant changes — or outright cancellations — of the livestock contests that are a hallmark of summer fairs.

“Normally, we have a million cows in here,” Smith said. “And just a lot of people talking and having fun catching up in the dairy barn.”

States have tightened restrictions on dairy cows following the bird flu outbreak that has spread to millions of poultry flocks nationwide and nearly 200 dairy herds across 13 U.S. states since March. More than a dozen farmworkers also have been infected this year, with all experiencing relatively mild symptoms.

The risk to humans from the bird flu virus remains low, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus has further strained businesses already battered by pandemic disruptions, leading to millions of dollars in losses and worker layoffs. Michigan’s largest egg producer, Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, laid off close to 400 employees following an outbreak of bird flu at their farms.

It also has disrupted long-standing family traditions, such as those cherished by Smith, who has been exhibiting heifers, cows, pigs and dairy steers at fairs for a decade.

“Unfortunately, this will be my second year that I haven’t been able to show because of COVID in 2020. And then this year the bird flu,” Smith said.

When Jacob Stieg, the Osceola 4-H coordinator, sent out an email detailing the state’s limits on showing lactating cattle at fairs, Smith’s reaction was, “Oh, my gosh. This is another year that I can’t show.”

“It’s kind of sad, really. I miss it a lot and all the memories we’ve made in this barn,” Smith added, pointing to the now-empty stall where her cow, Extraordinaire, was housed last year. She won the Supreme Grand Champion award a year ago at the fair held just under three hours northwest of Detroit.

“I was trying to think of the positives,” she said. “I couldn’t really find any.”

Michigan has been among the hardest-hit states, with two farmworkers infected and 27 livestock herds affected.

The state ordered strict testing and public health measures, including banning the exhibition of lactating dairy cattle and those in the final two months of pregnancy until Michigan dairy cows have gone 60 consecutive days without new bird flu cases. All other cattle must test negative within seven days before being shown.

The restrictions didn’t outright ban dairy cattle shows at fairs, but some in the state opted to cancel the competitions, according to Kendra Van Order, the 4-H dairy science educator for Michigan State University Extension.

Fairs in other states have made changes to try to lessen the chances of flu spreading among livestock, or to people.

In some states, including Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota, lactating dairy cows are still allowed at fairs, but only if they have proof of negative flu tests in the week before they arrive.

The “Miracle of Birth Center” at the Minnesota State Fair excluded birthing cows and newborn calves from the popular exhibit as a precaution against bird flu. Iowa’s state fair canceled two attractions, a milking parlor and an “I Milked a Cow” experience that let people interact with lactating cows.

In July, the CDC suggested fair exhibitors and organizers take steps to protect livestock and people, including limiting animals’ time at fairs and avoiding direct contact with animals when possible. That came on the heels of guidance from the U.S. Agriculture Department stressing testing and biosecurity measures.

Van Order, who coordinates with fairs through her role at Michigan State, grew up exhibiting beef cattle and sheep at local, state and national gatherings. Caring for livestock requires daily commitment, “whether it snows, it rains, or if they’re sick,” she said.

Owning and exhibiting livestock “teaches young people to care for things other than themselves,” Van Order said. “A lot goes into it. And just that drive of wanting to be competitive and do something that you really love to do, to have that opportunity maybe not be there can be very heartbreaking.”

But part of life, Van Order said, is about dealing with disappointment. Working with fairs across the state, she and her team developed a list of alternative activities that local fairs could offer in place of traditional showings. They include quiz bowls, photography contests and recorded showmanship.

Though the alternative activities helped bring competitors together, it’s “not the same,” Smith noted. Youth can participate in 4-H activities up until age 19 and with only a few years left before she ages out, Smith hopes 2025 will be different.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen next year. I assume they’ll have a better idea of what to do about the dairy, and hopefully, they’ll let us come back, but it’s probably going to be around next year,” she said. “So, just like COVID, I don’t know what next year’s going to hold.”

___

Cappelletti reported from Lansing, Michigan.

Lifestyle

FILE - San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu speaks at a public safety town hall meeting in San Fr...

Associated Press

San Francisco goes after websites that make AI deepfake nudes of women and girls

Nearly a year after AI-generated nude images of high school girls upended a community in southern Spain, a juvenile court this summer sentenced 15 of their classmates to a year of probation. But the artificial intelligence tool used to create the harmful deepfakes is still easily accessible on the internet, promising to “undress any photo” […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on the market Wednesday, May 22, 20...

Associated Press

Looking to buy a home? You may now need to factor in the cost of your agent’s commission

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thinking of buying a home with the help of a real estate agent? You can no longer take it for granted that a seller will cover the cost of your agent’s commission. Home sellers have traditionally offered a blanket commission to a buyer’s agent when they listed their home on the […]

1 day ago

History teacher Matt Brophy, left, works with Flerentin “Flex” Jean-Baptiste, 16, of Medford, M...

Associated Press

Millions of kids are still skipping school. Could the answer be recess — and a little cash?

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Flerentin “Flex” Jean-Baptiste missed so much school he had to repeat his freshman year at Medford High outside Boston. At school, “you do the same thing every day,” said Jean-Baptiste, who was absent 30 days his first year. “That gets very frustrating.” Then his principal did something nearly unheard of: She […]

2 days ago

FILE - People buy groceries at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Groceries are expensive, but they don’t have to break the bank. Here are some tips to save

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve noticed that you’re paying more than before for the same amount of groceries, you’re not the only one. Inflation is easing, but grocery prices are still high — up 21%, on average, since inflation started to surge more than three years ago. Unlike some other items, you can’t just […]

3 days ago

Ron Spitzer, stroke survivor, rests at home on Monday, July 15, 2024, in New York. In the 1980s and...

Associated Press

After a stroke, this musician found his singing voice again with help from a special choir

In the 1980s and ’90s, Ron Spitzer played bass and drums in rock bands — Tot Rocket and the Twins, Western Eyes and Band of Susans. He sang and wrote songs, toured the country and recorded albums. When the bands broke up, he continued to make music with friends. But a stroke in 2009 put […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Marathon swimmer says he quit Lake Michigan after going in wrong direction with dead GPS

A swimmer said two lost batteries spoiled his attempt to cross Lake Michigan on the third day of the extraordinary journey. Jim Dreyer, 60, was pulled from the water last Thursday after 60 miles (96 kilometers). He said he had been swimming from Michigan to Wisconsin for hours without a working GPS device. A support […]

5 days ago

Bird flu restrictions cause heartache for 4-H kids unable to show off livestock at fairs across US