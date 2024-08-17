Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Key police testimony caps first week of ex-politician’s trial in Las Vegas reporter’s death

Aug 16, 2024, 9:31 PM

Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review...

Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German, takes notes while listening to testimony during his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — When the courtroom doors swung open Friday and the bailiff called out into the hallway for a certain police detective, some jurors sat up straighter in their seats.

From the start of former Las Vegas-area politician Robert Telles’ murder trial, his team of lawyers have made this same detective a key part of his defense, saying the officer had implicated Telles in the killing of investigative reporter Jeff German by “inserting himself” into the investigation and “trying to dictate the direction” of the case.

Now, the jurors were hearing from the detective himself. Derek Jappe, who primarily investigates cases of corruption by public officials and is a trained crisis negotiator, said homicide detectives called him for help when it was time to arrest Telles.

Jappe said they turned to him because of his training in crisis negotiations, and because Telles had come to know the detective as he investigated reports of possible financial crimes within Telles’ office, including allegations made against Telles. Jappe told the jury he found no evidence of wrongdoing on Telles’ part.

Telles, formerly the elected county public administrator of unclaimed estates, has pleaded not guilty to murder and says he didn’t kill German, was framed for the crime and that police mishandled the investigation. Those allegations did not come up during cross examination, although Jappe could return to the stand next week if he’s called back to testify by Telles’ lawyers.

“We have been presenting the defense that our client has wanted us to present,” Robert Draskovich said Friday outside the courtroom.

The September 2022 killing of German, who spent 44 years covering Las Vegas mobsters and public officials at the Las Vegas Sun and then at the rival Las Vegas Review-Journal, stunned Sin City and the world of journalism.

German, 69, was found slashed and stabbed to death in a side yard of his home. He was the only reporter killed in the U.S. among 69 news media workers killed worldwide that year, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Prosecutors say articles German wrote that were critical of Telles and a county office in turmoil provided a motive for the killing, and that German was working on another story when he died.

Testimony in Telles’ trial began Wednesday. Prosecutors are expected to continue presenting the state’s case through Monday.

Throughout the week, the jury also heard from forensic scientists who said Telles’ DNA was found beneath the victim’s fingernails. And they were shown video and photo evidence, including security footage of the suspect driving through German’s neighborhood in a maroon SUV, like one that a Review-Journal photographer found Telles washing outside his home several days after German’s death.

German’s family members, who have so far attended each day of the trial, have not spoken publicly about the killing and have declined as a group in court to comment.

Telles is expected to testify in his defense next week. He faces life in prison if he’s convicted. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

___

Yamat was a colleague of Jeff German at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

National News

Osceola County 4-H member Alison Smith tends to a heifer named Evergreen Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, on...

Associated Press

Bird flu restrictions cause heartache for 4-H kids unable to show off livestock at fairs across US

EVART, Mich. (AP) — Alison Smith stared at the virtually empty dairy barn inside the Osceola County Fairgrounds, once bustling with teens and preteens preparing to show their prized animals but now eerily silent as an invisible virus once again interfered with a cherished summertime rite. Smith, a 16-year-old from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area, […]

18 minutes ago

Workers prepare for next week's Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Thu...

Associated Press

As political convention comes to Chicago, residents, leaders and activists vie for the spotlight

CHICAGO (AP) — As the American city that has hosted more political conventions than any other, Chicago has pretty much seen it all. Presidential candidates have been made official in Chicago more than two dozen times since Abraham Lincoln in 1860, including the infamous 1968 convention, where police clashed with protesters, and Bill Clinton’s 1996 […]

34 minutes ago

Darrell Dixon holds a photo of him and his dad, Darrell Dixon Sr., at his home in Hernando, Miss., ...

Associated Press

Heart disease is rampant in parts of the rural South. Researchers are hitting the road to learn why

Darrell Dixon’s father was just 25 when he had a major heart attack in the rural Mississippi Delta. By his early 40s, a series of additional attacks had left his heart muscle too weak to pump enough blood to his body. He died in 2013 at the age of 49. “It was a big jolt […]

37 minutes ago

Uncommitted delegate to the Democratic National Convention Abbas Alawieh answers questions during a...

Associated Press

The pro-Palestinian ‘uncommitted’ movement is at an impasse with top Democrats as the DNC begins

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Of the thousands of delegates expected to gather Monday at the Democratic National Convention, just 36 will belong to the “uncommitted” movement sparked by dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. But that small core has outsized influence. Anger over U.S. backing for Israel’s offensive in Gaza could […]

42 minutes ago

FILE - Scholar and activist Cornel West, who is running for U.S. president as a third-party candida...

Associated Press

Her name was on a signature petition to be a Cornel West elector. Her question: What’s an elector?

PHOENIX (AP) — When Denisha Mitchell was asked why she filled out paperwork to serve as an Arizona elector for the independent presidential candidate Cornel West, her first response was “What?!” Her second: What’s an elector? “I was shocked and surprised by it all. I didn’t even know what an elector was,” Mitchell told The […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th nationa...

Associated Press

What is ‘price gouging’ and why is VP Harris proposing to ban it?

With inflation and high grocery prices still frustrating many voters, Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday proposed a ban on “price gouging” by food suppliers and grocery stores, as part of a broader agenda aimed at lowering the cost of housing, medicine, and food. It’s an attempt to tackle a clear vulnerability of Harris’ head-on: […]

6 hours ago

Key police testimony caps first week of ex-politician’s trial in Las Vegas reporter’s death