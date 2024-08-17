Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Latest search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims ends with 3 more found with gunshot wounds

Aug 17, 2024, 7:06 AM

FILE - Researchers and burial oversight committee member Brenda Alford carry the first set of remai...

FILE - Researchers and burial oversight committee member Brenda Alford carry the first set of remains exhumed from the latest dig site in Oaklawn Cemetery to an onsite lab for further examination, Sept. 13, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. A third set of remains with a gunshot wound has been found in the search for graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at a Tulsa cemetery, according to a state official. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The latest search for the remains of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims has ended with three more sets containing gunshot wounds, investigators said.

The three are among 11 sets of remains exhumed during the latest excavation in Oaklawn Cemetery, state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Friday.

“Two of those gunshot victims display evidence of munitions from two different weapons,” Stackelbeck said. “The third individual who is a gunshot victim also displays evidence of burning.”

Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield, who will remain on site to examine the remains, said one victim suffered bullet and shotgun wounds while the second was shot with two different caliber bullets.

Searchers are seeking simple wooden caskets because they were described at the time in newspaper articles, death certificates and funeral home records as the type used for burying massacre victims, Stackelbeck has said.

The exhumed remains will then be sent to Intermountain Forensics in Salt Lake City for DNA and genealogical testing in an effort to identify them.

The search ends just over a month after the first identification of remains previously exhumed during the search for massacre victims were identified as World War I veteran C.L. Daniel from Georgia.

There was no sign of gunshot wounds to Daniel, Stubblefield said at the time, noting that if a bullet doesn’t strike bone and passes through the body, such a wound likely could not be determined after the passage of so many years.

The search is the fourth since Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum launched the project in 2018 and 47 remains have now been exhumed.

Bynum, who is not seeking reelection, said he hopes to see the search for victims continue.

“My hope is, regardless of who the next mayor is, that they see how important it is to see this investigation through,” Bynum said. “It’s all part of that sequence that is necessary for us to ultimately find people who were murdered and hidden over a century ago.”

Stackelbeck said investigators are mapping the graves in an effort to determine whether more searches should be conducted.

“Every year we have built on the previous phase of this investigation. Our cumulative data have confirmed that we are finding individuals who fit the profile of massacre victims,” Stackelbeck said.

“We will be taking all of that information into consideration as we make our recommendations about whether there is cause for additional excavations,” said Stackelbeck.

Brenda Nails-Alford, a descendant of massacre survivors and a member of the committee overseeing the search for victims, said she is grateful for Bynum’s efforts to find victim’s remains.

“It is my prayer that these efforts continue, to bring more justice and healing to those who were lost and to those families in our community,” Nails-Alford said.

Earlier this month, Bynum and City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper announced a new committee to study a variety of possible reparations for survivors and descendants of the massacre and for the area of north Tulsa where it occurred.

The massacre took place over two days in 1921, a long-suppressed episode of racial violence that destroyed a community known as Black Wall Street and ended with as many as 300 Black people killed, thousands of Black residents forced into internment camps overseen by the National Guard and more than 1,200 homes, businesses, schools and churches destroyed.

National News

FILE - Keith Urban performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo b...

Associated Press

Keith Urban plays free pop-up concert outside a Buc-ee’s store in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Country singer Keith Urban gave just a few hours’ notice before performing a free concert Friday night in the parking lot of a large convenience store and gas station in north Alabama. Hundreds of people turned out for the show in Athens, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Nashville. It […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit: Kansas school employee locked teen with Down syndrome in closet, storage cage

An employee of a rural Kansas school district repeatedly shoved a teenager with Down syndrome into a utility closet, hit the boy and once photographed him locked in a cage used to store athletic equipment, a lawsuit claims. The suit filed Friday in federal court said the paraprofessional assigned to the 15-year-old sent the photo […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-Rep. George Santos expected to plead guilty to multiple counts in fraud case, AP source says

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos is expected to plead guilty to multiple counts in his federal fraud case, according to a person familiar with the matter. Santos, a Republican from New York, is expected to enter the plea at a court hearing planned for Monday on Long Island, the person […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey man sentenced to 7 years in arson, antisemitic graffiti cases

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to seven years in connection with an arson and antisemitic graffiti last year, authorities said. Ocean County prosecutors said Ron Carr, 35, of Manchester Township was sentenced Friday on guilty pleas to arson, bias intimidation and criminal mischief. The seven-year, five-year and 18-month […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A pedestrian passes the main gate at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Wednesday, Feb....

Associated Press

Shooting reported at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland between guards and passing vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — U.S. Air Force security guards exchanged gunfire with a person or people who opened fire at an entrance to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland early Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the base. No injuries were reported after the guards returned fire after gunfire erupted from a passing vehicle at a base […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, speaks during the Rep...

Associated Press

Harris to meet with Teamsters, but union president isn’t invited to speak at Democratic convention

DETROIT (AP) — Members of the Teamsters will host Vice President Kamala Harris for a roundtable discussion in the near future, but union President Sean O’Brien has yet to get an invitation to speak at next week’s Democratic National Convention. Kara Deniz, a spokeswoman for the 1.3 million member union, said in an email Friday […]

2 hours ago

Latest search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims ends with 3 more found with gunshot wounds