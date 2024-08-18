Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

A hunter’s graveyard shift: grabbing pythons in the Everglades

Aug 17, 2024, 9:28 PM

Thomas Aycock, a contractor with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, drives alon...

Thomas Aycock, a contractor with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, drives along a levy searching for invasive Burmese pythons, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in the Florida Everglades. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOLEY LAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. (AP) — It’s after midnight when the windshield fogs up on Thomas Aycock’s F-250 pickup truck. He flashes a low smile as he slowly maneuvers through the sawgrass, down dirt roads deep in the Florida Everglades.

His windshield just confirmed it: When the dew point drops in the dead of the night, it’s prime time for pythons.

“I catch more pythons when that happens,” Aycock explained. “It’ll make things start moving.”

Aycock, a contractor with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, has hunted Burmese pythons in the Everglades for 11 years. The retired U.S. Army veteran divides his time between North Carolina, the Florida Panhandle and Homestead, Florida, where he keeps a recreational vehicle.

He always participates in the Florida Python Challenge, hosted by the wildlife commission to incentivize people to track down invasive Burmese pythons that thrive in Florida’s preserved wetlands. This year’s 10-day challenge ends at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The timing is intentional: Pythons typically hatch from their small, leathery eggs each August before wriggling away into the swamp.

Aycok loves snakes. He’s also passionate about preserving the Everglades and understands the “greater ecological issue with these pythons,” a prolific apex predator threatening Florida’s native snakes and mammals.

These pythons are notoriously hard to spot in the wild and determining their numbers is difficult, but the United States Geological Survey conservatively estimates tens of thousands have spread from South Florida. With each female laying clutches of 29-50 eggs on average, their impact has been devastating.

In one 2012 study, the USGS found populations of raccoons had declined by 99.3%, opossums by 98.9% and bobcats by 87.5% since the early 2000s. Controlling this voracious snake species, scientists say, is a critical goal.

More than 600 hunters participated in this year’s challenge, hoping to top last year’s total of 209 pythons killed. The grand prize winner, who humanely kills the most, receives $10,000.

The competition is designed to raise awareness and has succeeded on that score, attracting celebrities and inspiring reality television shows.

But the need for python control is so much bigger. Since 2017, Florida has been paying some 100 contractors to round them up year-round in a project shared by the wildlife agency and the South Florida Water Management District.

Through 2023, more than 18,000 pythons have been removed from the wild, with about 11,000 taken out by contractors like Aycock.

It’s a decent supplemental income — $13 an hour while driving the backroads, or $18 an hour if they walk into the swamp — and contractors also get paid per snake: $50 for the first 4 feet (1.2 meters) in length, plus $25 per subsequent foot.

“You’re not going to make a living doing this full-time. There’s no way you could do it,” Aycock said.

Florida prohibits hunters from using firearms to kill pythons, and they aren’t venomous, so capturing them is very much a hands-on exercise.

Aycock goes into the wetlands to check on known hatching spots and grabs at them when he can. But mostly he drives down lonely roads in the dead of night, training a spotlight into the swamps to the sounds of croaking frogs.

These bug-filled drives are like therapy sessions for Aycock. Sometimes he brings along fellow members of the Swamp Apes, a veterans therapy nonprofit he belongs to that catches invasive snakes in the wild, clears overgrown trails and works toward environmental preservation.

The group’s founder, Tom Rahill, and two other Swamp Apes followed behind as an Associated Press team rode along with Aycock and another Swamp Ape member during this year’s challenge.

Rahill is a contractor too, and said he knows the swamp so well that he can smell a python’s distinct “musk” odor and can feel in his gut if the night is ripe.

There is an art to catching a snake, these men say, and it varies from hunter to hunter. Some use a snake hook and then jump on them before shoving them into bags. Rahill prefers using his hands if the snake is docile enough.

“Instead of jumping on the snake, you just kind of gently get up to it and then just pick it up,” Rahill said. “Then you can stroke their belly, their belly scales, and you can just pick up a wild python and do this.”’

But Burmese pythons, constrictors that have no natural predators and can swallow animals whole, aren’t always calm.

Aycock described the time when he caught a 17-foot (5-meter) python: He and his wife had to dance around the snake before he could wrangle the animal and control its head to keep the predator from lunging at them. Even then, a hunter needs a helper to keep the snake uncoiled until it calms down and can be double-bagged to prevent escape.

Once the snakes are caught, the hunters have 24 hours to deliver them to the wildlife agency. It is illegal for any person other than a licensed contractor to transport a live, invasive snake.

Aycock takes them home first to be euthanized with a captive bolt, which shows it has been “humanely killed.”

“That’s the part of the job that I really just … hate,” Aycock said. “I hate having to kill snakes.”

On this night, the AP called it quits long after midnight, after Aycock came up empty-handed. An hour later, Rahill spotted a hatchling.

That’s the way snake hunting goes. Aycock said he has gone months without finding one. But on a lucky night, hunters get a burst of joy when they spot the oily sheen of a Burmese python hiding in the high grass.

“I think I get an adrenaline rush every time,” Aycock said. “When it’s lunging toward me, it’s a good day.”

Lifestyle

Osceola County 4-H member Alison Smith tends to a heifer named Evergreen Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, on...

Associated Press

Bird flu restrictions cause heartache for 4-H kids unable to show off livestock at fairs across US

EVART, Mich. (AP) — Alison Smith stared at the virtually empty dairy barn inside the Osceola County Fairgrounds, once bustling with teens and preteens preparing to show their prized animals but now eerily silent as an invisible virus once again interfered with a cherished summertime rite. Smith, a 16-year-old from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area, […]

1 day ago

FILE - San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu speaks at a public safety town hall meeting in San Fr...

Associated Press

San Francisco goes after websites that make AI deepfake nudes of women and girls

Nearly a year after AI-generated nude images of high school girls upended a community in southern Spain, a juvenile court this summer sentenced 15 of their classmates to a year of probation. But the artificial intelligence tool used to create the harmful deepfakes is still easily accessible on the internet, promising to “undress any photo” […]

1 day ago

FILE - A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on the market Wednesday, May 22, 20...

Associated Press

Looking to buy a home? You may now need to factor in the cost of your agent’s commission

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thinking of buying a home with the help of a real estate agent? You can no longer take it for granted that a seller will cover the cost of your agent’s commission. Home sellers have traditionally offered a blanket commission to a buyer’s agent when they listed their home on the […]

2 days ago

History teacher Matt Brophy, left, works with Flerentin “Flex” Jean-Baptiste, 16, of Medford, M...

Associated Press

Millions of kids are still skipping school. Could the answer be recess — and a little cash?

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Flerentin “Flex” Jean-Baptiste missed so much school he had to repeat his freshman year at Medford High outside Boston. At school, “you do the same thing every day,” said Jean-Baptiste, who was absent 30 days his first year. “That gets very frustrating.” Then his principal did something nearly unheard of: She […]

3 days ago

FILE - People buy groceries at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Groceries are expensive, but they don’t have to break the bank. Here are some tips to save

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve noticed that you’re paying more than before for the same amount of groceries, you’re not the only one. Inflation is easing, but grocery prices are still high — up 21%, on average, since inflation started to surge more than three years ago. Unlike some other items, you can’t just […]

4 days ago

Ron Spitzer, stroke survivor, rests at home on Monday, July 15, 2024, in New York. In the 1980s and...

Associated Press

After a stroke, this musician found his singing voice again with help from a special choir

In the 1980s and ’90s, Ron Spitzer played bass and drums in rock bands — Tot Rocket and the Twins, Western Eyes and Band of Susans. He sang and wrote songs, toured the country and recorded albums. When the bands broke up, he continued to make music with friends. But a stroke in 2009 put […]

4 days ago

A hunter’s graveyard shift: grabbing pythons in the Everglades