Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

South Carolina prosecutors plan to seek death penalty in trial of man accused of killing 5

Aug 18, 2024, 11:07 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a man arrested nearly two years ago and accused of fatally shooting five people.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office filed a motion last week expressing its plans to seek capital punishment for 26-year-old James Douglas Drayton, news outlets reported. The solicitor’s office declined to comment about the decision. No trial date has been set.

Drayton was arrested in October 2022 and charged with five counts of murder and five counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victims were found in a home in Inman, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northwest of Spartanburg. Four were dead at the scene: Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37; James Derek Baldwin, 49; Mark Allen Hewitt, 59; and Adam Daniel Morley, 32. The fifth person shot, Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19, died later at a hospital.

Drayton’s attorney, public defender Michael David Morin, declined to comment, citing the ongoing case.

At the time of Drayton’s arrest, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said that Drayton had confessed to the killings, telling police that he was high on methamphetamine and hadn’t slept for four days. Drayton handed over the gun he said he used to kill everyone in the home where he was also staying, a place people went frequently to use drugs, Wright said.

Drayton was arrested in Georgia after a crash during a police chase. He was driving a car taken from the Inman home, Wright said in 2022. Deputies in Burke County, Georgia — about 145 miles (233 kilometers) away — said they chased Drayton after he tried to rob a convenience store at gunpoint and kidnap an employee.

South Carolina, one of 27 states that allow the death penalty, hasn’t performed an execution since 2011. A recent ruling by the South Carolina Supreme Court upholding the use of the firing squad, lethal injection or the electric chair, opened the door to restart executions in the state.

National News

Associated Press

Dry desert heat breaks records as it blasts much of the US Southwest, forecasters say

PHOENIX (AP) — An overnight storm has kept Phoenix from setting a record for overnight low temperatures, but the city can’t seem to escape excessive daytime heat. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported that the low around dawn Sunday was 79 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 Celsius) after as much as 1.77 inches (4.5 centimeters) of […]

5 minutes ago

Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chair, watches as preparations are made before the up...

Associated Press

Convention delegates will nominate Harris, again. This time, the pizzazz will be back

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once more, with feeling! It’s been nearly two weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris officially won the Democratic presidential nomination in an online vote, the first time a nominee was named prior to a party’s convention. But the roughly 4,700 delegates charged with picking a nominee to lead the ticket did so […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Investigators looking for long-missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband’s property

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Investigators have discovered human remains during a search of property in southeastern Michigan that belongs to a man whose wife disappeared more than three years ago and is presumed dead. Dee Warner’s family reported her missing in April of 2021. Her husband, Dale John Warner, 56, was charged in November […]

2 hours ago

This photo provided by the National Park Service on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Rodanthe, N.C., along...

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Ernesto sends powerful swells, rip currents to US East Coast

Tropical Storm Ernesto churned away from Bermuda and headed further into the Atlantic but sent powerful swells rolling toward the U.S. East Coast, generating rip currents associated with at least one death and prompting many rescues. The National Weather Service posted a coastal flood advisory and warned of high risk from rip currents along the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia deputy killed in shooting during domestic dispute call by suspect who took his own life

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while responding to a reported domestic dispute in what police said was an ambush on officers by a suspect who took his own life. Two deputies responded to a call shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday and immediately were fired upon from a home […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Extreme heat at Colorado airshow sickens about 100 people with 10 hospitalized, officials say

Extreme heat at a Colorado airshow caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals on Saturday, officials said. The majority of patients were treated by emergency personnel onsite at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a statement posted on social media. Colorado […]

10 hours ago

South Carolina prosecutors plan to seek death penalty in trial of man accused of killing 5