Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Former Saudi official alleges Prince Mohammed forged king’s signature on Yemen war decree, BBC says

Aug 18, 2024, 11:46 PM | Updated: 11:58 pm

This is a locator map for Saudi Arabia with its capital, Riyadh. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

This is a locator map for Saudi Arabia with its capital, Riyadh. (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A former Saudi official alleged in a report that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman forged the signature of his father on the royal decree that launched the kingdom’s yearslong, stalemated war against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to a request for comment over the allegations made without supporting evidence by Saad al-Jabri in an interview published Monday by the BBC, though the kingdom has described him as “a discredited former government official.” Al-Jabri, a former Saudi intelligence official who lives in exile in Canada, has been a yearslong dispute with the kingdom as his two children have been imprisoned in case he describes as trying to lure him back to Saudi Arabia.

The allegation comes as Prince Mohammed now serves as the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, often meeting leaders in place of his father, the 88-year-old King Salman. His assertive behavior, particularly at the start of his ascension to power around the beginning of the Yemen war in 2015, extended to a wider crackdown on any perceived dissent or power base that could challenge his rule.

In al-Jabri’s remarks to the BBC, he said a “credible, reliable” official linked to the Saudi Interior Ministry confirmed to him that Prince Mohammed signed the royal decree declaring war in place of his father.

“We were surprised that there was a royal decree to allow the ground interventions,” al-Jabri told the BBC. “He forged the signature of his dad for that royal decree. The king’s mental capacity was deteriorating.”

A U.S.-based lawyer for al-Jabri did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Yemen war against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, launched with promises by the prince it would quickly be over, has ground on for nearly a decade. The war has killed more than 150,000 people and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters, killing tens of thousands more. Prince Mohammed was the defense minister at the time.

The Houthis also since the start the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip have launched attacks on shipping that have disrupted traffic through the Red Sea — and led to the most intense combat faced by the U.S. Navy since World War II.

Al-Jabri once worked for former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, a trusted confidant of the U.S. in the battle against al-Qaida militants in the kingdom after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. King Salman replaced the crown prince for his son in 2017 and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef is believed to have been held under house arrest after.

Al-Jabri had sued Prince Mohammed bin Salman in U.S. federal court, alleging the crown prince sought to have him killed after he fled abroad.

Speaking to the BBC, al-Jabri again alleged Prince Mohammed considered assassinating former King Abdullah with a poison ring from Russia — something he claimed in a 2021 interview with CBS News. He also described his fears that the crown prince still wanted him killed as his children remain imprisoned in the kingdom.

“He planned for my assassination,” al-Jabri told the BBC. “He will not rest until he sees me dead. I have no doubt about that.”

Politics

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Israel's President Isaac Herzog, in Tel Av...

Associated Press

Blinken, in Israel, says now is ‘maybe the last’ chance for a Gaza cease-fire deal

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the time is now to conclude a Gaza cease-fire agreement that would return hostages held by Hamas and bring relief to Palestinian suffering after 10 months of devastating fighting in Gaza. Blinken’s ninth urgent mission to the Middle East since the conflict […]

42 minutes ago

FILE - Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Rober...

Associated Press

Biden’s journey: After getting knocked down, he keeps getting back up.

CHICAGO (AP) — Sixteen years ago, a triumphant Joe Biden addressed an adoring crowd at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, his smile radiating confidence about the country’s future and his own journey. The soon-to-be vice president hugged his son Beau. He spoke about how his own parents had endowed him with a sense of […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Chicago Police attempt to disperse demonstrators outside the Conrad Hilton, Democratic Natio...

Associated Press

Floor fights, boos and a too-long kiss. How the dramatic and the bizarre define convention history

CHICAGO (AP) — In 1948, the Republican and Democratic parties did something unthinkable in today’s climate of ferocious political animosity: They not only held their national conventions in the same city but also shared some of the props. Both gathered in Philadelphia, largely because its Municipal Auditorium had already been fitted with the wiring needed […]

3 hours ago

Workers prepare the convention floor at United Center before the Democratic National Convention Sun...

Associated Press

What to watch as the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Chicago, just four weeks after President Joe Biden shuttered his campaign and made way for Vice President Kamala Harris to ascend to the top of Democrats’ ticket. The political transformation just months ahead of the general election matchup with the Republican nominee, former President […]

3 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waving during her arrival at O'Hare In...

Associated Press

Democrats open their convention transformed by Harris’ ascendance but facing lingering questions

CHICAGO (AP) — A refreshed Democratic Party reintroduces itself to a divided nation this week, having been transformed by the money, momentum, relief and even joy that followed Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ rise to the top of its ticket. The whiplash of the last month culminates in a convention that begins Monday in Chicago. […]

3 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters at a campaign event,...

Associated Press

Favorable views of Kamala Harris have risen this summer heading into the DNC, AP-NORC poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is entering the Democratic National Convention with increased excitement from Democrats and a steady rise in her favorability ratings among Americans as a whole. About half of U.S. adults — 48% — have a very or somewhat favorable view of Harris, according to a new poll from The […]

3 hours ago

Former Saudi official alleges Prince Mohammed forged king’s signature on Yemen war decree, BBC says