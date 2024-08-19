Close
WORLD

Ukrainian officials issue an evacuation order for families with children from the city of Pokrovsk

Aug 19, 2024, 3:26 AM | Updated: 5:16 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian local authorities on Monday ordered families with children to urgently evacuate the eastern city of Pokrovsk.

They say Russian forces are advancing so quickly that it is compulsory for families to leave the city and other nearby towns. Russian troops have been pushing toward Pokrovsk for months.

Russian troops are “advancing at a fast pace. With every passing day there is less and less time to collect personal belongings and leave for safer regions,” officials warned last week, saying that the Russian forces were just 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the outskirts of Pokrovsk.

Pokrovsk residents have just two weeks to leave the city safely, officials said in an interview with the U.S.-funded Radio Liberty.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that Pokrovsk and other nearby towns in the Donetsk region are “facing the most intense Russian assaults.”

Russia’s slow slog across Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region this year has been costly in terms of troops and armor, but its gains have mounted.

Pokrovsk, which had a prewar population of about 60,000, is one of Ukraine’s main defensive strongholds and a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region. Its capture would compromise Ukraine’s defensive abilities and supply routes and would bring Russia closer to its stated aim of capturing the entire Donetsk region.

Pokrovsk officials were meeting with the residents to provide them with logistical details on the evacuation. People were offered shelter in western Ukraine, where they will be hosted in dormitories and separate houses prepared for them.

___

Follow developments in the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

