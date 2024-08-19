Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Shooting near a Boston festival over the weekend leaves 5 injured

Aug 19, 2024, 7:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A shooting near a Boston festival left five people injured and police on Monday were searching for those responsible.

The shooting happened Sunday night in Franklin Park as a Dominican festival was ending. Police say three men and two women suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and they were transported to a hospital. They did not provide their ages nor their names.

“We need to hold these people responsible whether it’s an individual or individuals responsible for this heinous act, you know shooting into a crowd,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters Sunday night.

Cox said police heard the shots as the festival was winding down and authorities were directing pedestrians out of the park. Police had no update Monday, including whether there was more than one shooter.

The shooting “really marred a pretty successful event for the folks here,” Cox said. “We’re going to hold them accountable that’s why we need the public’s help and support on this one but this doesn’t really shouldn’t be happening in our city, not in this day and age.”

The shooting comes as Boston has been praised for reducing violent crime in the past year.

National News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Gosder Cherilus (78) walks of the field at halftime during the f...

Associated Press

Former NFL player accused of urinating on passenger during Boston to Dublin flight

BOSTON (AP) — A former NFL player accused of drunkenly hitting one man and urinating on another during a flight from Boston to Dublin has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, the Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Gosder Cherilus, a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions who also played for the Indianapolis Colts and […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Detroit boy wounded in drive-by shooting at home with 7 other children inside

DETROIT (AP) — A 7-year-old boy was wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting at a Detroit home that had seven other children and three adults inside. At least a half-dozen shots were fired at the home around 5 a.m., stemming from an earlier dispute involving an adult who lives there, Police Chief James White said […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

DC councilmember known for pushing antisemitic conspiracy theories is arrested on bribery charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., councilmember known for promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories has been arrested on charges that he accepted over $150,000 in bribes in exchange for using his elected position to help companies with city contracts, according to court records unsealed on Monday. Trayon White Sr., a Democrat who ran an unsuccessful mayoral […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, May 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/J...

Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein will remain locked up in New York while awaiting rape retrial

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein will remain in custody in New York while awaiting retrial on rape and sexual assault charges in Manhattan, prosecutors confirmed Monday as the former movie mogul made a brief court appearance related to California’s request to extradite him there. But after the New York case is complete, he will […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

3 are injured at a shooting outside a Kentucky courthouse; the suspect remains at large, police say

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Three people were injured during a shooting in the parking lot outside a courthouse Monday morning in Kentucky and the suspect remains at large, authorities said. Police did not immediately release the condition of the three victims. The shooting occurred outside the Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown, about 45 miles (72.4 […]

2 hours ago

Phil Donahue...

JULIE CARR SMYTH, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Phil Donahue, pioneering daytime talk show host, has died

Phil Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre has died. He was 88.

2 hours ago

Shooting near a Boston festival over the weekend leaves 5 injured