Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

3 are injured at a shooting outside a Kentucky courthouse; the suspect remains at large, police say

Aug 19, 2024, 8:38 AM | Updated: 10:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Three people were injured during a shooting in the parking lot outside a courthouse Monday morning in Kentucky and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.

Police did not immediately release the condition of the three victims.

The shooting occurred outside the Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown, about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) south of Louisville, the city’s police department said in a social media post. A police spokesman did not immediately return a phone call and email seeking additional comments.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect, who is believed to have left the area, police said. All area schools were placed on “soft lockdown.”

National News

Associated Press

Body cam video shows fatal Fort Lee police shooting unfolded in seconds

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Newly released police video shows a Fort Lee, New Jersey, officer firing the single shot that killed a 25-year-old woman last month within seconds of police breaking down an apartment door and just after the woman threatened to stab them. Five videos and two 911 calls released late last week show […]

6 minutes ago

Harris - Biden...

STEVE PEOPLES, ZEKE MILLER and BILL BARROW, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democrats open their convention transformed by Harris’ ascendance but facing lingering questions

A refreshed Democratic Party will take a look back while it moves forward as its convention opens Monday night.

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama says law cannot block people with certain felony convictions from voting in 2024 election

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama says a new state law expanding the list of felonies that cause a person to lose their right to vote won’t be enforced until after the November election and asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit over the effective date. The Alabama attorney general office wrote in a Friday court […]

18 minutes ago

In this July 2020 photo, Xavier Chavarría, background right, poses for a photo with his wife Karen...

Associated Press

US starts citizenship program for migrant spouses, but some are left out

MIAMI (AP) — As registration opened Monday for an estimated 500,000 spouses of U.S. citizens to gain legal status without having to first leave the country, Karen and Xavier Chavarria had nothing to celebrate. Like many others, Karen left the United States voluntarily — in her case, for Nicaragua — as the price of living […]

24 minutes ago

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Gosder Cherilus (78) walks of the field at halftime during the f...

Associated Press

Former NFL player accused of urinating on passenger during Boston to Dublin flight

BOSTON (AP) — A former NFL player accused of drunkenly hitting one man and urinating on another during a flight from Boston to Dublin has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, the Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Gosder Cherilus, a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions who also played for the Indianapolis Colts and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Detroit boy wounded in drive-by shooting at home with 7 other children inside

DETROIT (AP) — A 7-year-old boy was wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting at a Detroit home that had seven other children and three adults inside. At least a half-dozen shots were fired at the home around 5 a.m., stemming from an earlier dispute involving an adult who lives there, Police Chief James White said […]

2 hours ago

3 are injured at a shooting outside a Kentucky courthouse; the suspect remains at large, police say