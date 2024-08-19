Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Detroit boy wounded in drive-by shooting at home with 7 other children inside

Aug 19, 2024, 9:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — A 7-year-old boy was wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting at a Detroit home that had seven other children and three adults inside.

At least a half-dozen shots were fired at the home around 5 a.m., stemming from an earlier dispute involving an adult who lives there, Police Chief James White said

The boy was sleeping in the front room when he was struck in the head. He was listed as stable at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

“These kids have absolutely nothing to do with adult conflict,” White told reporters.

National News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Gosder Cherilus (78) walks of the field at halftime during the f...

Associated Press

Former NFL player accused of urinating on passenger during Boston to Dublin flight

BOSTON (AP) — A former NFL player accused of drunkenly hitting one man and urinating on another during a flight from Boston to Dublin has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, the Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Gosder Cherilus, a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions who also played for the Indianapolis Colts and […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

DC councilmember known for pushing antisemitic conspiracy theories is arrested on bribery charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., councilmember known for promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories has been arrested on charges that he accepted over $150,000 in bribes in exchange for using his elected position to help companies with city contracts, according to court records unsealed on Monday. Trayon White Sr., a Democrat who ran an unsuccessful mayoral […]

56 minutes ago

FILE - Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, May 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/J...

Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein will remain locked up in New York while awaiting rape retrial

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein will remain in custody in New York while awaiting retrial on rape and sexual assault charges in Manhattan, prosecutors confirmed Monday as the former movie mogul made a brief court appearance related to California’s request to extradite him there. But after the New York case is complete, he will […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 are injured at a shooting outside a Kentucky courthouse; the suspect remains at large, police say

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Three people were injured during a shooting in the parking lot outside a courthouse Monday morning in Kentucky and the suspect remains at large, authorities said. Police did not immediately release the condition of the three victims. The shooting occurred outside the Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown, about 45 miles (72.4 […]

1 hour ago

Phil Donahue...

JULIE CARR SMYTH, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Phil Donahue, pioneering daytime talk show host, has died

Phil Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre has died. He was 88.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

ABC News names longtime producer Karamehmedovic as network news division chief

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran producer Almin Karamehmedovic, who’s been the top behind-the-scenes executive at “World News Tonight” since 2014, has been named ABC News president, the network announced on Monday. He replaces Kim Godwin, who retired after three years in May. Godwin faced some internal strife, in part, because she was an outsider: she […]

2 hours ago

Detroit boy wounded in drive-by shooting at home with 7 other children inside