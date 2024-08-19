Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch was trying to bounce back from HP fraud case before being lost at sea

Aug 19, 2024, 12:31 PM

FILE - British tech magnate Mike Lynch walks into federal court in San Francisco, March 26, 2024, (...

FILE - British tech magnate Mike Lynch walks into federal court in San Francisco, March 26, 2024, (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Liedtke, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Tech tycoon Mike Lynch, one of six people missing from a sunken yacht off Sicily, had been trying to move past a Silicon Valley debacle that had tarnished his legacy as an icon of British ingenuity.

Lynch, 59, struck gold when he sold Autonomy, a software maker he founded in 1996, to Hewlett-Packard for $11 billion in 2011. But the deal quickly turned into an albatross for him after he was accused of cooking the books to make the sale.

The fraud allegations resulting in Lynch being fired by HP’s then-CEO Meg Whitman and a decade-long legal battle. It culminated with him being extradited from the U.K. to face criminal charges of engineering a massive fraud against a company that shaped Silicon Valley’s zeitgeist after starting in a Palo Alto, California, garage in 1939.

Lynch steadfastly denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he was being made a scapegoat for HP’s own bungling — a position he maintained while testifying before a jury during a 2 1/2 month trial in San Francisco earlier this year. U.S. Justice Department prosecutors called more than 30 witnesses in attempt to prove allegations that Lynch engaged in accounting duplicity that bilked billions of dollars from HP.

The trial ended up vindicating Lynch, who was cleared of all charges in June. Lynch, who had remained free on $100 million bail during the trial, had pledged to return to the U,K. and explore new ways to innovate.

Although he avoided a possible prison sentence, Lynch still faced a potentially huge bill stemming from a civil cased in London that HP mostly won during 2022. Damages haven’t been determined in that case, but HP is seeking $4 billion. Lynch made more than $800 million from the Autonomy sale.

Before becoming entangled with HP, Lynch was widely hailed as a visionary who inspired descriptions casting him as the British version of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Lynch, a Cambridge-educated mathematician, made his mark running Autonomy, which made a search engine that could pore through emails and other internal business documents to help companies find vital information more quickly. Autonomy’s steady growth during its first decade resulted in Lynch being awarded one of the U.K’s highest honors, the Office of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2006.

In the months leading up to the deal that would go awry, HP valued Autonomy at $46 billion, according to evidence presented at Lynch’s trial.

The trial also presented contrasting portraits of Lynch. Prosecutors painted him as an iron-fisted boss obsessed with hitting revenue targets, even if it meant to duplicity. But his own lawyers cast him as entrepreneur with integrity and a prototypical tech nerd who enjoyed eating cold pizza late at night while pondering new ways to innovate.

National News

Photo: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to media at the David Kempinski Hotel in Tel A...

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Blinken says Israel OKs a plan to break the cease-fire impasse and urges Hamas to do the same

The U.S. Secretary of State said Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge differences holding up a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza.

15 minutes ago

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., center right, leaves the Albany Co...

Associated Press

Democrats seek to disqualify Kennedy and others from Georgia presidential ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — Challengers seeking to throw Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off Georgia’s November ballot told a judge on Monday that the independent presidential candidate must be disqualified because the New York address he used on Georgia ballot access petitions is a “sham.” It shows how a decision by a New York court last week […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin woman who argued she legally killed sex trafficker gets 11 years in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman who argued that she was legally allowed to a kill a man because he was sexually trafficking her was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced count of reckless homicide. A Kenosha County judge sentenced Chrystul Kizer to 11 years of initial […]

1 hour ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by Samantha Mitchell shows D'Vontaye Mitchell, left, who died on...

Associated Press

Court orders 4 Milwaukee men to stand trial in killing of man outside hotel lobby

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four Milwaukee hotel workers accused of killing a man in June by pinning him to the ground must stand trial on murder charges, a court official ordered Monday. Hyatt Hotel security guards Todd Erickson and Brandon Turner along with bellhop Herbert Williamson and front desk worker Devin Johnson-Carson each face one […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Body cam video shows fatal Fort Lee police shooting unfolded in seconds

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Newly released police video shows a Fort Lee, New Jersey, officer firing the single shot that killed a 25-year-old woman last month within seconds of police breaking down an apartment door and just after the woman threatened to stab them. Five videos and two 911 calls released late last week show […]

2 hours ago

Harris - Biden...

STEVE PEOPLES, ZEKE MILLER and BILL BARROW, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democrats open their convention transformed by Harris’ ascendance but facing lingering questions

A refreshed Democratic Party will take a look back while it moves forward as its convention opens Monday night.

2 hours ago

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch was trying to bounce back from HP fraud case before being lost at sea