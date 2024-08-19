Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden takes inaugural flight in long-delayed new ‘Marine One’ helicopter

Aug 19, 2024, 1:10 PM

A new Marine One awaits President Joe Biden at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Mon...

A new Marine One awaits President Joe Biden at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, August 19, 2024. Biden on Monday took his first flight aboard the modern VH-92A helicopter that serves as Marine One after years of delays to the program to replace the aging aircraft that carry the president and vice president. Biden boarded the Sikorsky-made helicopter after arriving on Air Force One in Chicago where he is speaking Monday evening at the Democratic National Convention. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday took his first flight aboard the modern VH-92A helicopter that serves as Marine One after years of delays to the program to replace the aging aircraft that carry the president and vice president.

Biden boarded the Sikorsky-made helicopter after arriving on Air Force One in Chicago where he is speak Monday evening at the Democratic National Convention. The maiden presidential voyage carried him from O’Hare International Airport to the parking lot of Chicago’s Soldier Field, often used as a landing zone for presidential travel.

It marked a crucial milestone in a two-decade-long process to replace the Vietnam-era helicopters that have been in use carrying presidents, in some cases, since the 1970s.

An initial effort to purchase new helicopters was kicked off by the Bush administration in an effort to improve communications and mission capabilities in the post-September 11, 2001 environment, but it was scrapped by President Barack Obama after rampant cost overruns.

The new program was started by the Obama administration, and the helicopter, branded the “Patriot” by its manufacturer, made its public debut during the Trump administration. But issues with the secure communications system on board — required so that the president can carry out classified conversations and make military decisions in an emergency — as well as a tendency to scorch the White House South Lawn led to years of delays to the program.

The Marine Corps reported last year that the communications issues had been resolved, but it was not clear whether modifications to the exhaust system have eliminated the threat to the White House grass.

Marine Helicopter Squadron One, which operates the aircraft, has been using the VH-92 helicopters for several years in regular service, including test flights around Washington, D.C. and to carry White House staff and security personnel. The final VH-92A helicopter was delivered earlier this month, giving the USMC 21 operational aircraft and two for testing. The total program cost for the 23 aircraft was about $5 billion.

The new helicopters are based on the commercially-available Sikorsky S-92 and are larger and have longer range than the older VH-3D and VH-60N models.

___ Associated Press writers Tara Copp and Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.

National News

Protesters march to the Democratic National Convention at the United Center after a rally at Union ...

Associated Press

DNC panel discussion of Gaza War serves as an olive branch of sorts

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic Party has been riven for months by the war in Gaza, giving rise to a protest movement that threatened President Joe Biden’s electoral coalition. But with Biden gone from the race and Vice President Kamala Harris now leading the party, there were some indicators at the Democratic National Convention on […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Indianapolis police sergeant faces internet child exploitation charges, department says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A police sergeant in Indianapolis faces child exploitation charges following an investigation by members of an internet crimes against children unit. The 12-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was arrested Monday, the department said in a release. The Associated Press is not naming the officer because he has yet to […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

A New Orleans school teacher is charged with child sex trafficking and other crimes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans school teacher has been charged with sex trafficking involving a 16-year-old girl, federal authorities said Monday, adding that they want the public’s help to determine whether there are more victims. A federal complaint filed in New Orleans last week charges Aaron Terod Johnson, 36, with child sex trafficking […]

51 minutes ago

FILE - Turbines operate at the Block Island Wind Farm, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island,...

Associated Press

Federal government grants first floating offshore wind power research lease to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government issued on Monday the nation’s first floating offshore wind research lease to the state of Maine, comprising about 23 square miles (60 square kilometers) in federal waters. The state requested the lease from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for a floating offshore wind research array with […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Phil Donahue attends the 2019 American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 19, ...

Associated Press

Phil Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre, has died.

Phil Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre that made household names of Oprah Winfrey, Montel Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and many others, has died. He was 88. NBC’s “Today” show said Donahue died Sunday after a long illness. Dubbed “the king of daytime talk,” Donahue was the first to incorporate audience […]

1 hour ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens at a business roundtable disc...

Associated Press

US intelligence officials say Iran is to blame for hack of Trump’s presidential campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. intelligence community said Monday that Iran is to blame for the hack of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The joint statement from the FBI and other federal agencies was the first formal attribution of the hack to a foreign entity, though the Trump campaign had previously said Iran was responsible.

1 hour ago

Biden takes inaugural flight in long-delayed new ‘Marine One’ helicopter