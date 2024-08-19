Fire evacuation order lifted for parts of Stehekin Valley

Weeks after the Pioneer Fire approached the town, most of Stehekin Valley is no longer under a Level 3 “get out now” evacuation order. The area remains closed to visitors and the fire is 23% contained.

Chelan County officials posted on social media the new level is a 2 “be prepared” order from High Bridge south to Adams Point. From Adams Point south to Camas Creek, it remains a 1 “stay alert” order.

The fire started June 8 and has grown to nearly 39,000 acres.

Firefighting aircraft have dropped more than 5 million gallons of water. No structures have been destroyed, but the fire has threatened homes and businesses.

According to officials, the temporary shelter for evacuated residents at Lake Chelan United Methodist Church closed Monday morning.

Temperatures in Stehekin are expected to stay below the low 80s this week, with a chance of rain showers starting Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

