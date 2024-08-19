Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Fire evacuation order lifted for parts of Stehekin Valley

Aug 19, 2024, 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:45 pm

Stehekin fire...

Firefighters battle blaze near Stehekin fire. (Chelan County Emergency Management)

(Chelan County Emergency Management)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Weeks after the Pioneer Fire approached the town, most of Stehekin Valley is no longer under a Level 3 “get out now” evacuation order. The area remains closed to visitors and the fire is 23% contained.

Chelan County officials posted on social media the new level is a 2 “be prepared” order from High Bridge south to Adams Point. From Adams Point south to Camas Creek, it remains a 1 “stay alert” order.

MyNorthwest Weather: Rain infiltrating late-summer weather throughout the week

The fire started June 8 and has grown to nearly 39,000 acres.

Firefighting aircraft have dropped more than 5 million gallons of water. No structures have been destroyed, but the fire has threatened homes and businesses.

According to officials, the temporary shelter for evacuated residents at Lake Chelan United Methodist Church closed Monday morning.

Temperatures in Stehekin are expected to stay below the low 80s this week, with a chance of rain showers starting Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

Photo: MV Salish with Washington State Ferries....

KIRO Newsradio staff

Port Townsend residents may wake up to gunfire, sirens on Tuesday

Port Townsend residents will wake up to a large presence of first responders on the morning of Tuesday, August 20.

59 minutes ago

Photo:King County investigators said a man was stabbed and assaulted by as many as 15 kids on a Kin...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

Man allegedly stabbed, assaulted by ‘as many as 15’ kids on King County Metro bus

King County investigators said a man was stabbed and assaulted by as many as 15 kids on a King County Metro bus.

4 hours ago

Photo: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to media at the David Kempinski Hotel in Tel A...

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Blinken says Israel OKs a plan to break the cease-fire impasse and urges Hamas to do the same

The U.S. Secretary of State said Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge differences holding up a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza.

5 hours ago

Harris - Biden...

STEVE PEOPLES, ZEKE MILLER and BILL BARROW, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democrats open their convention transformed by Harris’ ascendance but facing lingering questions

A refreshed Democratic Party will take a look back while it moves forward as its convention opens Monday night.

7 hours ago

Damaged kayak...

Bill Kaczaraba

Arrest made in Thurston County after a man ripped a kayak in half with his power boat

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a boating hit-and-run with injury, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said on X.

7 hours ago

American Lake JBLM Fishing. (KIRO 7)...

Steve Aguilar, KIRO 7 News

JBLM beaches reopen for swimming, new safety measure in place

After 33 days, the beaches at Joint Base Lewis-McChord have once again reopened for recreational swimming.

8 hours ago

Fire evacuation order lifted for parts of Stehekin Valley