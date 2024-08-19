Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

August’s supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles

Aug 19, 2024, 12:59 PM

The supermoon rises behind the historical site of Giza Pyramids, near Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Aug. 19...

The supermoon rises behind the historical site of Giza Pyramids, near Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Monday’s supermoon is the first of four this year.

During a supermoon, the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth. A supermoon isn’t bigger, but it can appear that way in the night sky, although scientists say the difference can be barely perceptible.

September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October’s will be the year’s closest approach, and November’s will round out the year.

More a popular term than a scientific one, a supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth. This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon’s constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

FILE - Hunter Biden departs from federal court June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Sl...

Associated Press

Judge knocks down Hunter Biden’s bid to use Trump ruling to get his federal tax case dismissed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday denied Hunter Biden’s latest bid to dismiss the tax charges against him, setting the stage for his trial to begin next month in California. Citing a ruling in Florida that threw out a separate prosecution of former President Donald Trump, Hunter Biden’s lawyers had urged the judge […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Hunter in Alaska recovering after being mauled by bear and shot amid effort to fend it off

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A hunter in Alaska was hospitalized after being mauled by a brown bear and shot during an effort to fend it off, authorities said Monday. The bear attack occurred Saturday on the Kenai Peninsula, southwest of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said. The hunter, a 32-year-old man, was seriously injured both in […]

2 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National ...

Associated Press

Joe Biden’s exit, a civil rights hero and COVID politics. Takeaways from Day 1 of the DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention set up its first night to feature speeches from the last Democrat to lose to Donald Trump and the last one to beat him. Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden were scheduled to be the main speakers in Chicago on Monday night, even as protesters against the war in […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Anthropic website and mobile phone app are shown in this photo, in New York, July 5, 202...

Associated Press

Authors sue Claude AI chatbot creator Anthropic for copyright infringement

A group of authors is suing artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, alleging it committed “large-scale theft” in training its popular chatbot Claude on pirated copies of copyrighted books. While similar lawsuits have piled up for more than a year against competitor OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, this is the first from writers to target Anthropic and its […]

3 hours ago

State Rep. Justin Sparks, R-Wildwood, fields questions from reporters during a press conference to ...

Associated Press

Missouri now requires proof of surgery or court order for gender changes on IDs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents now must provide proof of gender-affirmation surgery or a court order to update their gender on driver’s licenses following a Revenue Department policy change. Previously, Missouri required doctor approval, but not surgery, to change the gender listed on state-issued identification. Missouri’s Revenue Department on Monday did not comment on […]

4 hours ago

Coal Employment Project Founder Betty Jean Hall, front right, applauds during the Coal Employment P...

Associated Press

Betty Jean Hall, advocate who paved the way for women to enter coal mining workforce, dies at 78

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Betty Jean Hall, an Appalachian attorney and federal administrative judge who paved the way for women to enter the coal mining workforce, has died. She was 78. Hall died Friday in Cary, N.C., where she had lived since her retirement in 2019, her daughter Tiffany Olsen told The Associated Press on […]

4 hours ago

August’s supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles