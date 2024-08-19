Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Missouri now requires proof of surgery or court order for gender changes on IDs

Aug 19, 2024, 4:57 PM

State Rep. Justin Sparks, R-Wildwood, fields questions from reporters during a press conference to ...

State Rep. Justin Sparks, R-Wildwood, fields questions from reporters during a press conference to address a transgender woman using the women's locker room at the Life Time fitness center in Ellisville, Mo., Friday, Aug. 2. (Ethan Colbert/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ethan Colbert/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents now must provide proof of gender-affirmation surgery or a court order to update their gender on driver’s licenses following a Revenue Department policy change.

Previously, Missouri required doctor approval, but not surgery, to change the gender listed on state-issued identification.

Missouri’s Revenue Department on Monday did not comment on what prompted the change but explained the new rules in a statement provided to The Associated Press.

“Customers are required to provide either medical documentation that they have undergone gender reassignment surgery, or a court order declaring gender designation to obtain a driver license or nondriver ID card denoting gender other than their biological gender assigned at birth,” spokesperson Anne Marie Moy said in the statement.

LGBTQ+ rights advocacy group PROMO on Monday criticized the policy shift as having been done “secretly.”

“We demand Director Wayne Wallingford explain to the public why the sudden shift in a policy that has stood since at least 2016,” PROMO Executive Director Katy Erker-Lynch said in a statement. “When we’ve asked department representatives about why, they stated it was ‘following an incident.’”

According to PROMO, the Revenue Department adopted the previous policy in 2016 with input from transgender leaders in the state.

Some Republican state lawmakers had questioned the old policy on gender identifications following protests, and counterprotests, earlier this month over a transgender woman’s use of women’s changing rooms at a suburban St. Louis gym.

“I didn’t even know this form existed that you can (use to) change your gender, which frankly is physically impossible genetically,” Republican state Rep. Justin Sparks said in a video posted on Facebook earlier this month. “I have assurances from the Department of Revenue that they are going to immediately change their policy.”

Life Time gym spokesperson Natalie Bushaw previously said the woman showed staff a copy of her driver’s license, which identified her as female.

It is unclear if Missouri’s new policy would have prevented the former Life Time gym member from accessing women’s locker rooms at the fitness center. The woman previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she has had several gender-affirming surgeries.

Life Time revoked the woman’s membership after the protests, citing “publicly available statements from this former member impacting safety and security at the club.”

The former member declined to comment Monday to The Associated Press.

“This action was taken solely due to safety concerns,” spokesperson Dan DeBaun said in a statement. “Life Time will continue to operate our clubs in a safe and secure manner while also following the Missouri laws in place to protect the human rights of individuals.”

Missouri does not have laws dictating transgender people’s bathroom use. But Missouri is among at least 24 states that have adopted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for minors.

“Missouri continues to prove it is a state committed to fostering the erasure of transgender, gender expansive, and nonbinary Missourians,” Erker-Lynch said.

National News

FILE - Hunter Biden departs from federal court June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Sl...

Associated Press

Judge knocks down Hunter Biden’s bid to use Trump ruling to get his federal tax case dismissed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday denied Hunter Biden’s latest bid to dismiss the tax charges against him, setting the stage for his trial to begin next month in California. Citing a ruling in Florida that threw out a separate prosecution of former President Donald Trump, Hunter Biden’s lawyers had urged the judge […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Hunter in Alaska recovering after being mauled by bear and shot amid effort to fend it off

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A hunter in Alaska was hospitalized after being mauled by a brown bear and shot during an effort to fend it off, authorities said Monday. The bear attack occurred Saturday on the Kenai Peninsula, southwest of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said. The hunter, a 32-year-old man, was seriously injured both in […]

1 hour ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National ...

Associated Press

Joe Biden’s exit, a civil rights hero and COVID politics. Takeaways from Day 1 of the DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention set up its first night to feature speeches from the last Democrat to lose to Donald Trump and the last one to beat him. Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden were scheduled to be the main speakers in Chicago on Monday night, even as protesters against the war in […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Anthropic website and mobile phone app are shown in this photo, in New York, July 5, 202...

Associated Press

Authors sue Claude AI chatbot creator Anthropic for copyright infringement

A group of authors is suing artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, alleging it committed “large-scale theft” in training its popular chatbot Claude on pirated copies of copyrighted books. While similar lawsuits have piled up for more than a year against competitor OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, this is the first from writers to target Anthropic and its […]

2 hours ago

Coal Employment Project Founder Betty Jean Hall, front right, applauds during the Coal Employment P...

Associated Press

Betty Jean Hall, advocate who paved the way for women to enter coal mining workforce, dies at 78

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Betty Jean Hall, an Appalachian attorney and federal administrative judge who paved the way for women to enter the coal mining workforce, has died. She was 78. Hall died Friday in Cary, N.C., where she had lived since her retirement in 2019, her daughter Tiffany Olsen told The Associated Press on […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Debris from a Norfolk Southern freight train lies scattered and burning along the tracks, Fe...

Associated Press

East Palestine residents want more time and information before deciding to accept $600M settlement

Some East Palestine, Ohio, residents want more time and more information before they have to decide by a deadline this week whether to accept their share of a $600 million class-action settlement with Norfolk Southern over last year’s disastrous train derailment. But it’s not clear whether the judge will rule on their motion before Thursday’s […]

3 hours ago

Missouri now requires proof of surgery or court order for gender changes on IDs