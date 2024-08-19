Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

University of Missouri student group ‘heartbroken’ after it was told to rename its Welcome Black BBQ

Aug 19, 2024, 3:25 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Black student group at a flagship Missouri university that was roiled by protests over race nearly a decade ago said it was forced to rename an upcoming barbecue the Welcome Black and Gold BBQ instead of the Welcome Black BBQ.

The Legion of Black Collegians at the University of Missouri said in a post on Instagram that it spent months fighting the decision and was “heartbroken.” But the university defended the change in a statement, saying the modification was made to reflect that the campus is “welcoming to all.”

“In striving for an inclusive university, we must not exclude (or give impressions that we are excluding) individuals with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives,” university spokesperson Christopher Ave said in the statement.

The Legion of Black Collegians started in 1968 after the song “Dixie” was played at a football game while students waved a Confederate flag, the group explained on its website. “Dixie” celebrates life in the old South and originated in blackface minstrel shows. Critics have said the term is racially insensitive.

The group describes itself as “the only Black Student Government in the Nation.” It said all other schools have a Black Student Union or a Black Student Alliance.

The group said in the Instagram post that the barbecue is a staple for incoming and returning Black students. At one point it considered canceling the event, but now is encouraging members to attend on Friday and resist “any further changes to our fundamental programming.”

“We are looking into all avenues to NEVER allow this to happen again. If it does, rest assured the Legion will have nothing to do with it,” the post said. “The erasure of the names and visibility of our events will continue to erode our presence on this campus, and we plan to do everything we can to divest from that.”

The name-change dustup comes after massive protests erupted in 2015 on the Columbia campus over the administration’s handling of racial slurs and other racist acts. More than 30 Black football team members said they wouldn’t play until the university’s president was removed and one student went on a hunger strike.

National News

FILE - Hunter Biden departs from federal court June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Sl...

Associated Press

Judge knocks down Hunter Biden’s bid to use Trump ruling to get his federal tax case dismissed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday denied Hunter Biden’s latest bid to dismiss the tax charges against him, setting the stage for his trial to begin next month in California. Citing a ruling in Florida that threw out a separate prosecution of former President Donald Trump, Hunter Biden’s lawyers had urged the judge […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Hunter in Alaska recovering after being mauled by bear and shot amid effort to fend it off

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A hunter in Alaska was hospitalized after being mauled by a brown bear and shot during an effort to fend it off, authorities said Monday. The bear attack occurred Saturday on the Kenai Peninsula, southwest of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said. The hunter, a 32-year-old man, was seriously injured both in […]

1 hour ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National ...

Associated Press

Joe Biden’s exit, a civil rights hero and COVID politics. Takeaways from Day 1 of the DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention set up its first night to feature speeches from the last Democrat to lose to Donald Trump and the last one to beat him. Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden were scheduled to be the main speakers in Chicago on Monday night, even as protesters against the war in […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Anthropic website and mobile phone app are shown in this photo, in New York, July 5, 202...

Associated Press

Authors sue Claude AI chatbot creator Anthropic for copyright infringement

A group of authors is suing artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, alleging it committed “large-scale theft” in training its popular chatbot Claude on pirated copies of copyrighted books. While similar lawsuits have piled up for more than a year against competitor OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, this is the first from writers to target Anthropic and its […]

2 hours ago

State Rep. Justin Sparks, R-Wildwood, fields questions from reporters during a press conference to ...

Associated Press

Missouri now requires proof of surgery or court order for gender changes on IDs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents now must provide proof of gender-affirmation surgery or a court order to update their gender on driver’s licenses following a Revenue Department policy change. Previously, Missouri required doctor approval, but not surgery, to change the gender listed on state-issued identification. Missouri’s Revenue Department on Monday did not comment on […]

3 hours ago

Coal Employment Project Founder Betty Jean Hall, front right, applauds during the Coal Employment P...

Associated Press

Betty Jean Hall, advocate who paved the way for women to enter coal mining workforce, dies at 78

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Betty Jean Hall, an Appalachian attorney and federal administrative judge who paved the way for women to enter the coal mining workforce, has died. She was 78. Hall died Friday in Cary, N.C., where she had lived since her retirement in 2019, her daughter Tiffany Olsen told The Associated Press on […]

3 hours ago

University of Missouri student group ‘heartbroken’ after it was told to rename its Welcome Black BBQ