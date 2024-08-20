Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Philippines agrees to host a US visa processing center for Afghans resettling in America

Aug 19, 2024, 6:51 PM

FILE - President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as ...

FILE - President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has agreed to a request by the United States to temporarily host a U.S. immigrant visa processing center for a limited number of Afghan nationals aspiring to resettle in America, the treaty allies announced Tuesday.

The Philippine government’s approval of the request, which initially faced local concerns over potential security and legal issues, reflects how relations between Manila and Washington have deepened under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in 2022.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said the agreement was undergoing final domestic procedures before it takes effect. It did not provide other details, including how many Afghans would be allowed to temporarily stay in the Philippines at any time while their special immigrant visas for resettlement to the U.S. are being completed.

“The U.S. government is supporting necessary services for those Afghans temporarily in the Philippines, including food, housing, security, medical and transportation to complete visa processing,” the Philippine foreign affairs department said in a statement.

The U.S. thanked the Philippines in a statement by the State Department “for supporting Afghan allies of the United States” and added that it “appreciates its long and positive history of bilateral cooperation with the Philippines.”

The Afghan nationals to be considered for resettlement primarily worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan or were deemed eligible for U.S. special immigrant visas but were left behind when Washington withdrew from the country as Taliban militants took back power in a chaotic period in 2021.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken first relayed the request to his Philippine counterpart in 2022, and President Joe Biden discussed the request when Marcos visited the United States last year, Philippine officials said.

Marcos said last year that he was told by American officials that a maximum of 1,000 Afghan nationals would be allowed to stay in the Philippines at any one time while their special immigrant visas are being processed.

He said at the time there were difficult legal and logistical issues to address for the program to run as hoped.

Some Filipino officials have expressed fears the Afghan nationals could become targets of attacks while in the Philippines. Others raised legal questions about an arrangement where U.S. authorities would have a say in vetting who could enter the Philippines.

One prospective problem is what to do with Afghan nationals whose U.S. special visa immigrant application is indefinitely stalled or rejected, Marcos said and expressed concern that thousands of Afghan nationals could be stranded in the country while awaiting relocation to the U.S.

Marcos has rekindled relations with the U.S. since winning the presidency with a landslide margin two years ago.

In February last year, he allowed an expansion of the American military presence under a 2014 defense agreement in a decision that China warned would allow American forces to gain a staging ground to intervene in the South China Sea and Taiwan issues and threaten regional stability.

Politics

FILE - Hunter Biden departs from federal court June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Sl...

Associated Press

Judge knocks down Hunter Biden’s bid to use Trump ruling to get his federal tax case dismissed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday denied Hunter Biden’s latest bid to dismiss the tax charges against him, setting the stage for his trial to begin next month in California. Citing a ruling in Florida that threw out a separate prosecution of former President Donald Trump, Hunter Biden’s lawyers had urged the judge […]

24 minutes ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National ...

Associated Press

Joe Biden’s exit, a civil rights hero and COVID politics. Takeaways from Day 1 of the DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention set up its first night to feature speeches from the last Democrat to lose to Donald Trump and the last one to beat him. Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden were scheduled to be the main speakers in Chicago on Monday night, even as protesters against the war in […]

1 hour ago

State Rep. Justin Sparks, R-Wildwood, fields questions from reporters during a press conference to ...

Associated Press

Missouri now requires proof of surgery or court order for gender changes on IDs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents now must provide proof of gender-affirmation surgery or a court order to update their gender on driver’s licenses following a Revenue Department policy change. Previously, Missouri required doctor approval, but not surgery, to change the gender listed on state-issued identification. Missouri’s Revenue Department on Monday did not comment on […]

3 hours ago

Protesters march to the Democratic National Convention at the United Center after a rally at Union ...

Associated Press

DNC panel discussion of Gaza War serves as an olive branch of sorts

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic Party has been riven for months by the war in Gaza, giving rise to a protest movement that threatened President Joe Biden’s electoral coalition. But with Biden gone from the race and Vice President Kamala Harris now leading the party, there were some indicators at the Democratic National Convention on […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Indianapolis police sergeant faces internet child exploitation charges, department says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A police sergeant in Indianapolis faces child exploitation charges following an investigation by members of an internet crimes against children unit. The 12-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was arrested Monday, the department said in a release. The Associated Press is not naming the officer because he has yet to […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

University of Missouri student group ‘heartbroken’ after it was told to rename its Welcome Black BBQ

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Black student group at a flagship Missouri university that was roiled by protests over race nearly a decade ago said it was forced to rename an upcoming barbecue the Welcome Black and Gold BBQ instead of the Welcome Black BBQ. The Legion of Black Collegians at the University of Missouri […]

5 hours ago

Philippines agrees to host a US visa processing center for Afghans resettling in America