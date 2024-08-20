Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

A massive fire rages for a third day at a Russian oil depot targeted in a Ukrainian drone attack

Aug 20, 2024, 2:20 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities struggled Tuesday to put out a massive fire in the southern Rostov region for a third consecutive day after an oil depot was hit by Ukrainian drones as Ukrainian forces push further into Russia’s Kursk region.

The fire at the depot in the town of Proletarsk burned across an area of 10,000 square meters, according to Russian state news agencies. There are 500 firefighters involved in the operation, and 41 of them already have been hospitalized with injuries, according to the Russian state-owned news agency TASS, citing local officials.

Ukraine’s Army General Staff claimed responsibility Sunday for attacking the oil depot, which was used to supply the needs of Russia’s army, calling it a measure “to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the daring Kursk incursion has allowed his army to capture a significant number of prisoners who could be used in exchange for captured Ukrainians, expanding on Kyiv’s objectives for the mission launched two weeks ago. He earlier said that Ukraine sought to create a buffer zone that might prevent further attacks by Moscow across the border, especially with long-range artillery, missiles and glide bombs.

“Overall, this (Kursk) operation became our largest investment in the process of freeing Ukrainian men and women from Russian captivity,” Zelenskyy told diplomats Monday, according to a statement published on Telegram late in the day. “We have already captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in one operation.”

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian army has captured 1,250 square kilometers (480 square miles) and 92 settlements of Russia’s Kursk region.

Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk, the first invasion of Russia since World War II, has exposed Russian vulnerabilities.

“Our defensive actions across the border, as well as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s inability to defend his territory, are telling,” Zelenskyy said. “Our proactive defense is the most effective counter to Russian terror, causing significant difficulties for the aggressor.”

But as he hailed successes in Kursk, his troops face a bleak situation in the Donbas region, where Russia is bearing down on the city of Pokrovsk and forcing Ukrainian forces to pull back and Ukrainian civilians to flee their homes.

Russia’s relentless six-month slog across Ukraine’s Donetsk region following the capture of Avdiivka has cost Ukraine heavily in troops and armor. Ukrainian defenders have no choice but to pull back from positions blown to pieces by Russian artillery, missiles and bombs.

Pokrovsk is one of Ukraine’s main defensive strongholds and a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region. Its capture would compromise Ukraine’s defensive abilities and supply routes and would bring Russia closer to its stated aim of capturing the entire Donetsk region.

Russia wants control of all parts of Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk, which together make up the Donbas industrial region.

___

Follow developments in the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Politics

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Israeli military says it has recovered the bodies of 6 hostages in a Gaza operation

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has recovered the bodies of six hostages taken in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that started the Gaza war. The military said in a statement Tuesday that its forces recovered the bodies in an overnight operation in southern Gaza.

2 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to media at the David Kempinski Hotel in Tel Aviv, Is...

Associated Press

Israel-Hamas war latest: Blinken says ‘complex issues,’ ‘hard decisions’ remain over cease-fire plan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge differences holding up a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza. He called on Hamas to do the same. Blinken on Tuesday was on his ninth urgent mission to the Middle East since the war in Gaza began more than 10 […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Public school buses are parked in Springfield, Ill., on Jan. 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman...

Associated Press

‘Hitting kids should never be allowed’: Illinois bans corporal punishment in all schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — This school year, Illinois will become just the fifth state in the nation to prohibit corporal punishment in all schools. Legislation that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law this month bans physical punishment in private schools while reiterating a prohibition on the practice in public schools implemented 30 years ago. When […]

4 hours ago

Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola shakes hands after entering a campaign event in Juneau, Alaska, on Sa...

Associated Press

Alaska’s top 4 open primary to set stage for a ranked vote in key US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola catapulted to office in 2022 with a campaign that emphasized civility in politics. She became the first Alaska Native in Congress and the first Democrat in 50 years to hold the state’s only House seat. But in her reelection bid, she is finding some of the […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip play next to th...

Associated Press

Why is Israel demanding control over 2 Gaza corridors in the cease-fire talks?

Israel’s demand for lasting control over two strategic corridors in Gaza, which Hamas has long rejected, threatens to unravel cease-fire talks aimed at ending the 10-month-old war, freeing scores of hostages and preventing an even wider conflict. Officials close to the negotiations have said Israel wants to maintain a military presence in a narrow buffer […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Former President Barack Obama, with President Joe Biden and Bill Clinton, participates in a ...

Associated Press

Obama made his DNC debut 20 years ago. He’s returning to make the case for Kamala Harris

Barack Obama was days shy of his 43rd birthday and months from being elected to the U.S. Senate when he stepped onto a Boston stage at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. A state lawmaker from Illinois, he had an unusual profile to be a headline speaker at a presidential convention. But the self-declared “skinny kid […]

5 hours ago

A massive fire rages for a third day at a Russian oil depot targeted in a Ukrainian drone attack