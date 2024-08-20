Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police add fences ahead of second planned day of protests in Chicago for Democratic convention

Aug 20, 2024, 9:05 AM | Updated: 11:40 am

Police stand near where protesters knocked down a fence surrounding United Center at the Democratic...

Police stand near where protesters knocked down a fence surrounding United Center at the Democratic National Convention after a march Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Police have added additional security fences at a Chicago park where protesters clashed with police near the site of the Democratic National Convention ahead of a second day of planned protests Tuesday, including one outside the Israeli Consulate.

The park, located a block from the convention arena, served as a destination point for a march of thousands calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Several dozen activists broke off from the main group, breached the fencing, and were pushed back by police, resulting in multiple arrests.

Police planned to give an update on arrest numbers Tuesday morning.

The Chicago chapter of the National Lawyers Guild said 12 people were arrested on Monday and two of them required medical attention. Two people were also arrested on misdemeanor property damage and resisting arrest charges during a protest march Sunday night.

Authorities said the inner security perimeter surrounding the United Center was not breached and there was no threat to those attending the convention.

On Tuesday morning, an extra line of fencing was installed at the park, and the tall metal barriers were reinforced to prevent protesters from lifting and removing the panels in the future. No police officers or protesters were present at the park early Tuesday.

Organizers had hoped at least 20,000 people would take part in Monday’s rally and march, but it appeared that only a few thousand were present, though city officials declined to give a crowd estimate.

Closer to downtown Chicago, security was tighter than usual — including law enforcement officers with weapons slung across their bodies — outside the office building that houses the Israeli Consulate and a major city transportation hub. Metal barricades were set up, and an officer said they were preparing for a 7 p.m. demonstration.

The consulate, located about two miles from the United Center, has been the site of numerous demonstrations since the war in Gaza began in October. It is in a building connected to the Ogilvie Transportation Center, a major commuter rail station.

Most of the largest demonstrations have been organized by the Coalition to March on the DNC, which has focused on calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. But smaller protests have popped up around the city, including disruptions at the convention’s welcome party at Navy Pier.

National News

Associated Press

Las Vegas hospitality workers at Venetian reach tentative deal on first-ever union contract

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of hospitality workers on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative deal with the Venetian and Palazzo resorts, a first for employees at the sprawling Italian-inspired complex. The Culinary Workers Union announced Tuesday on the social platform X that it came to a tentative agreement with the property just […]

10 minutes ago

Image: Alaska Airlines planes are shown parked at gates with Mount Rainier in the background at sun...

Associated Press

Alaska Airlines clears a big hurdle in its proposed merger with Hawaiian Airlines

Alaska Airlines is one step closer to acquiring Hawaiian Airlines after the DOJ chose not to challenge the $1 billion deal.

11 minutes ago

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the T...

Associated Press

The internet’s love for ‘very demure’ content spotlights what a viral trend can mean for creators

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you. The word “demure” is being used to describe just about everything online these days. It all started earlier this month, when TikTok creator Jools Lebron posted a video that would soon take social media by storm. The hair and makeup she’s wearing to work? Very demure. And […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

South Dakota Supreme Court denies bid to exclude ballots initially rejected from June election

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has rejected an effort to exclude more than 100 absentee ballots that had initially been rejected but were later counted in the state’s June election. The leader of a conservative election group and an unsuccessful Republican legislative candidate asked the court last month to order the […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Collapsed rail bridge gets first of two controlled blasts in clean up after severe flooding

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (AP) — Half of a collapsed rail bridge connecting South Dakota and Iowa was blasted in a controlled demolition, part of the process to remove the bridge months after it fell into the river, swollen from severe flooding. The steel bridge over the Big Sioux River connected North Sioux City, South […]

2 hours ago

Former Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari, is photographed at her campaign office Thursday...

Associated Press

Arizona judge to announce winner of Democratic primary recount for US House race

PHOENIX (AP) — The winner of a Democratic primary election that triggered a recount for an open congressional seat in Arizona will be announced Tuesday. Former Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari led by 42 votes over former state lawmaker Raquel Terán in the July 30 primary race for Arizona’s 3rd District. Arizona law automatically […]

2 hours ago

Police add fences ahead of second planned day of protests in Chicago for Democratic convention