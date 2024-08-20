Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Collapsed rail bridge gets first of two controlled blasts in clean up after severe flooding

Aug 20, 2024, 10:07 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (AP) — Half of a collapsed rail bridge connecting South Dakota and Iowa was blasted in a controlled demolition, part of the process to remove the bridge months after it fell into the river, swollen from severe flooding.

The steel bridge over the Big Sioux River connected North Sioux City, South Dakota, with Sioux City, Iowa. It was partially underwater after heavy rains in late June brought record high river crests in the two states, along with Minnesota and Nebraska.

The blast on the South Dakota side of the bridge, owned by BNSF Railway, occurred Monday morning, according to reports from broadcast station KTIV in Sioux City, Iowa. Officials established a perimeter on both sides of the river, closing nearby roads and advising people to stay away.

“At 9 a.m. local time, charges were successfully used to cut the bridge span into sections, allowing it to fall into the river for removal,” Kendall Sloan, BNSF communications director, said in a statement.

“The condition and position of the failed spans made controlled blasting the safest way to remove them,” Sloan added.

Sloan said crews will use a crane to remove the fallen pieces over the next week, and a second controlled blast will target the Iowa side of the bridge, likely in September.

Amy McBeth, public affairs director for BNSF, told KTIV that the controlled demolition needed to happen in two parts because a causeway is needed on both sides to allow the heavy equipment near the river.

The design process for a new bridge is underway and the rebuild is expected to take about nine months.

National News

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the T...

Associated Press

The internet’s love for ‘very demure’ content spotlights what a viral trend can mean for creators

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you. The word “demure” is being used to describe just about everything online these days. It all started earlier this month, when TikTok creator Jools Lebron posted a video that would soon take social media by storm. The hair and makeup she’s wearing to work? Very demure. And […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

South Dakota Supreme Court denies bid to exclude ballots initially rejected from June election

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has rejected an effort to exclude more than 100 absentee ballots that had initially been rejected but were later counted in the state’s June election. The leader of a conservative election group and an unsuccessful Republican legislative candidate asked the court last month to order the […]

20 minutes ago

Former Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari, is photographed at her campaign office Thursday...

Associated Press

Arizona judge to announce winner of Democratic primary recount for US House race

PHOENIX (AP) — The winner of a Democratic primary election that triggered a recount for an open congressional seat in Arizona will be announced Tuesday. Former Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari led by 42 votes over former state lawmaker Raquel Terán in the July 30 primary race for Arizona’s 3rd District. Arizona law automatically […]

1 hour ago

Members of the Ohio Ballot Board convene at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 16,...

Associated Press

Ohio lawsuit seeks rewrite of redistricting ballot language dubbed ‘biased, inaccurate, deceptive’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court should step in on behalf of voters and order a rewrite of ballot language for a fall redistricting measure that “may be the most biased, inaccurate, deceptive, and unconstitutional” the state has ever seen, argues a lawsuit filed late Monday. Citizens Not Politicians, the campaign advancing November’s […]

1 hour ago

Police stand near where protesters knocked down a fence surrounding United Center at the Democratic...

Associated Press

Police add fences ahead of second planned day of protests in Chicago for Democratic convention

CHICAGO (AP) — Police have added additional security fences at a Chicago park where protesters clashed with police near the site of the Democratic National Convention ahead of a second day of planned protests Tuesday, including one outside the Israeli Consulate. The park, located a block from the convention arena, served as a destination point […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina sheriff who told deputy to shock inmate is found not guilty in civil rights case

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A jury has found a sheriff in South Carolina not guilty of violating a jail inmate’s civil rights when he ordered a deputy to shock the man several times with a Taser. The federal jury deliberated for about an hour Monday before clearing Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon, media outlets reported. […]

4 hours ago

Collapsed rail bridge gets first of two controlled blasts in clean up after severe flooding