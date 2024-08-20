Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A new setback hits a Boeing jet: US will require inspection of pilot seats on 787s

Aug 20, 2024, 12:38 PM | Updated: 1:42 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety officials are requiring inspections of cockpit seats on Boeing 787 Dreamliners after one of the jets went into a dive when the captain’s seat lurched forward without warning and disconnected the plane’s autopilot system.

Boeing also has stopped test flights of a new version of its 777 jetliner after discovering a damaged structural part between the engine and the rest of the plane. The new model has not yet been approved by regulators.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an order scheduled to be published Wednesday that it will require operators of 787s to inspect both pilot seats for missing or cracked caps that cover a switch used to move the seats.

During a March flight by Chile-based Latam Airlines, the captain’s seat moved forward and hit a switch that disconnected the autopilot system. The plane, flying from Australia to New Zealand, rapidly dropped about 400 feet (120 meters) before the co-pilot regained control, according to a preliminary report by Chilean authorities. Several dozen passengers were injured, according to news reports.

Within days of the incident, Boeing recommended that airlines look at the cockpit seats on 787s for loose caps on the switches and told them how to turn off power to the motorized seats.

The FAA said it has received four other reports from Boeing of cockpit seats moving when not intended to, including one in June.

The FAA said its safety order will affect 158 planes registered in the United States.

Separately, the FAA published a final rule requiring airlines to inspect inlets around ducts in engine anti-ice systems on 787s for signs of heat damage. The agency proposed the rule in February after a report of damage to “multiple” engine inlets caused by missing or “degraded” seals around the ducts.

Boeing identified the inlet issue in bulletins sent to airlines last year.

Meanwhile, Boeing suffered a setback in its effort to win FAA certification of the 777-9, a new, long-range addition to its lineup of 777 jets. The plane might be most noteworthy for its folding wingtips, which would allow the larger model to fit at airport gates designed for other 777s.

Boeing said Tuesday it has stopped flights after one of four test planes was found to have cracks on a part called a thrust link that helps balance load between the engines and the aircraft. The issue surfaced after a test flight returned to Hawaii.

“During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed,” Boeing said in a statement. “Our team is replacing the part and capturing any learnings from the component and will resume flight testing when ready.”

Boeing said there are four thrust links on each 777-9 — two on each engine for redundancy. The company said the component is new to the 777-9 and is not used on existing 777s or other planes.

Boeing, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, said it was keeping the FAA and airlines informed about the issue.

The problem with the component was first reported by The Air Current.

National News

FILE - An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Nov. ...

Associated Press

Nevada Supreme Court declines to wade into flap over certification of election results, for now

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Supreme Court declined Tuesday to wade into an electoral controversy despite pleas from the state’s top election official and attorney general after one county initially voted against certifying recount results from the June primary. The Democratic officials wanted the justices to make clear that counties have no legal authority to […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - The Greenbrier Hotel, a five-star resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is seen on Nov. 30...

Associated Press

Gov. Jim Justice tries to halt foreclosure of his West Virginia hotel as he runs for US Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice is in a mad-dash legal fight as he runs for U.S. Senate to keep a historic West Virginia hotel at his luxury resort before it’s auctioned off next week due to unpaid debts. The Greenbrier hotel’s 400 employees received a letter Monday from an attorney representing health care […]

38 minutes ago

FILE - Two men dig out an SUV stuck in the mud along Hudson Avenue after remnants of Hurricane Bery...

Associated Press

Disaster declaration approved for Vermont for July flooding from remnants of Beryl

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — President Biden on Tuesday approved a major disaster declaration for Vermont that makes federal funding available to help people and communities affected by flooding on July 9 and 10 caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. Gov. Phil Scott has made a separate disaster declaration request for flood damage caused by […]

54 minutes ago

FILE - A woman walks by a Yale sign reflected in the rainwater on the Yale University campus in New...

Associated Press

Expelled Yale student sues women’s groups for calling him a rapist despite his acquittal in court

An expelled Yale University student who was acquitted of sex assault charges in 2018 is now suing 15 women’s advocacy groups and an attorney for defamation after being called a “rapist” in a court brief that they filed in a 2022 proceeding. Saifullah Khan, a 31-year-old Afghanistan native, said the organizations, which include the National […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Trial date set for June for man accused of trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start in June 2025 for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in a suburb of Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte set the trial date for Nicholas John Roske during a hearing Tuesday at the […]

2 hours ago

Gov. Spencer J. Cox talks with media after a press conference to announce state action for Utah pub...

Associated Press

Utah lawsuit seeks state control over vast areas of federal land

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s attorney general said Tuesday he’s asked to file a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging federal control over vast tracts of public land covering about one-third of the state. The legal action — considered a longshot attempt to assert state powers over federal agencies including the Bureau of […]

2 hours ago

A new setback hits a Boeing jet: US will require inspection of pilot seats on 787s