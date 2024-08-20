Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Utah lawsuit seeks state control over vast areas of federal land

Aug 20, 2024, 1:10 PM

Gov. Spencer J. Cox talks with media after a press conference to announce state action for Utah pub...

Gov. Spencer J. Cox talks with media after a press conference to announce state action for Utah public lands at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s attorney general said Tuesday he’s asked to file a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging federal control over vast tracts of public land covering about one-third of the state.

The legal action — considered a longshot attempt to assert state powers over federal agencies including the Bureau of Land Management — marks the latest jab in a long-running feud between states and the U.S. government over who should control huge swaths of the West and the enormous oil and gas, timber, and other resources they contain.

Attorney General Sean Reyes said the state is seeking to assert state control over some 29,000 square miles (75,000 square kilometers), an area nearly as large as South Carolina. Those parcels are under federal administration and used for energy production, grazing, mining, recreation and other purposes.

Utah’s world-famous national parks — and also the national monuments managed by the land bureau — would remain in federal hands under the lawsuit. Federal agencies combined have jurisdiction over almost 70 percent of the state.

“Utah cannot manage, police or care for more than two thirds of its own territory because it’s controlled by people who don’t live in Utah, who aren’t elected by Utah citizens and not responsive to our local needs,” Reyes said.

He said the federal dominance prevents the state from taxing those holdings or using eminent domain to develop critical infrastructure such as public roads and communication systems.

University of Colorado law professor Mark Squillace said the lawsuit was unlikely to succeed and was “more a political stunt than anything else.”

The Utah Enabling Act of 1894 that governed Utah’s designation as a state included language that it wouldn’t make any claim on public land, Squillace said.

“This is directly contrary to what they agreed to when they became a state,” he said.

The election-year lawsuit amplifies a longstanding grievance among Western Republicans that’s also been aired by officials in neighboring states such as Nevada, Idaho and Wyoming.

It comes a decade after Utah’s Republican Legislature said it planned to pursue a lawsuit against federal control and pay millions to an outside legal team.

Reyes did not have an exact figure on expected costs of legal expenses but said those would be significantly less than previously projected because the scope of the legal challenge has been scaled down, and because they’re trying to go directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Representatives of the Bureau of Land Management did not immediately respond to email and telephone messages seeking comment.

Federal lawsuits generally start in district courts before working their way up to the U.S. Supreme Court on appeals. However, the Constitution allows some cases to begin at the high court when states are involved. The Supreme Court can refuse such requests.

National News

FILE - An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Nov. ...

Associated Press

Nevada Supreme Court declines to wade into flap over certification of election results, for now

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Supreme Court declined Tuesday to wade into an electoral controversy despite pleas from the state’s top election official and attorney general after one county initially voted against certifying recount results from the June primary. The Democratic officials wanted the justices to make clear that counties have no legal authority to […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - The Greenbrier Hotel, a five-star resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is seen on Nov. 30...

Associated Press

Gov. Jim Justice tries to halt foreclosure of his West Virginia hotel as he runs for US Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice is in a mad-dash legal fight as he runs for U.S. Senate to keep a historic West Virginia hotel at his luxury resort before it’s auctioned off next week due to unpaid debts. The Greenbrier hotel’s 400 employees received a letter Monday from an attorney representing health care […]

38 minutes ago

FILE - Two men dig out an SUV stuck in the mud along Hudson Avenue after remnants of Hurricane Bery...

Associated Press

Disaster declaration approved for Vermont for July flooding from remnants of Beryl

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — President Biden on Tuesday approved a major disaster declaration for Vermont that makes federal funding available to help people and communities affected by flooding on July 9 and 10 caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. Gov. Phil Scott has made a separate disaster declaration request for flood damage caused by […]

54 minutes ago

FILE - A woman walks by a Yale sign reflected in the rainwater on the Yale University campus in New...

Associated Press

Expelled Yale student sues women’s groups for calling him a rapist despite his acquittal in court

An expelled Yale University student who was acquitted of sex assault charges in 2018 is now suing 15 women’s advocacy groups and an attorney for defamation after being called a “rapist” in a court brief that they filed in a 2022 proceeding. Saifullah Khan, a 31-year-old Afghanistan native, said the organizations, which include the National […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Trial date set for June for man accused of trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start in June 2025 for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in a suburb of Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte set the trial date for Nicholas John Roske during a hearing Tuesday at the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, arrives for a hearing in 1st District Court, o...

Associated Press

Rapper NBA Youngboy to plead guilty to Louisiana gun charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rapper NBA YoungBoy has agreed to plead guilty to a federal weapons charge once the case is transferred from Louisiana to Utah, where he faces unrelated charges accusing him of running a prescription drug fraud ring. In court documents filed last week, the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, […]

2 hours ago

Utah lawsuit seeks state control over vast areas of federal land