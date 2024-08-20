Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Rapper NBA Youngboy to plead guilty to Louisiana gun charge

Aug 20, 2024, 12:57 PM

FILE - Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, arrives for a hearing in 1st District Court, o...

FILE - Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, arrives for a hearing in 1st District Court, on May 9, 2024, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rapper NBA YoungBoy has agreed to plead guilty to a federal weapons charge once the case is transferred from Louisiana to Utah, where he faces unrelated charges accusing him of running a prescription drug fraud ring.

In court documents filed last week, the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, waived his right to a trial in Baton Rouge, news outlets reported. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick then closed the Louisiana case and moved jurisdiction to the federal court in Salt Lake City. Gaulden also signed notice of his intent to enter his guilty plea once the case is transferred to Utah.

Prosecutors allege Gaulden, a convicted felon, had a handgun while shooting a music video in Baton Rouge in 2020. He was among 15 people arrested after more than a dozen guns were seized from the video set. Gaulden, 24, of Baton Rouge, faces up to 10 years in prison in the weapons’ case, federal prosecutors have said.

The move gives the federal government jurisdiction to prosecute Gaulden in Utah where he was charged earlier this year with more than 60 felony counts tied to a “large scale prescription fraud ring.”

Gaulden had been living in Utah on house arrest while awaiting his Louisiana trial. Since May 10, he’s been held without bond at the Weber County Jail, north of Salt Lake City, awaiting trial in the drug case.

NBA YoungBoy, who also is known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has achieved four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and one Top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. His music includes “38 Baby,” “Outside Today” and Tyler, The Creator’s song, “Wusyaname,” on which he is featured with Ty Dolla $ign. That collaboration earned them a Grammy nomination in 2022 for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

National News

FILE - An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Nov. ...

Associated Press

Nevada Supreme Court declines to wade into flap over certification of election results, for now

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Supreme Court declined Tuesday to wade into an electoral controversy despite pleas from the state’s top election official and attorney general after one county initially voted against certifying recount results from the June primary. The Democratic officials wanted the justices to make clear that counties have no legal authority to […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - The Greenbrier Hotel, a five-star resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is seen on Nov. 30...

Associated Press

Gov. Jim Justice tries to halt foreclosure of his West Virginia hotel as he runs for US Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice is in a mad-dash legal fight as he runs for U.S. Senate to keep a historic West Virginia hotel at his luxury resort before it’s auctioned off next week due to unpaid debts. The Greenbrier hotel’s 400 employees received a letter Monday from an attorney representing health care […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - Two men dig out an SUV stuck in the mud along Hudson Avenue after remnants of Hurricane Bery...

Associated Press

Disaster declaration approved for Vermont for July flooding from remnants of Beryl

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — President Biden on Tuesday approved a major disaster declaration for Vermont that makes federal funding available to help people and communities affected by flooding on July 9 and 10 caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. Gov. Phil Scott has made a separate disaster declaration request for flood damage caused by […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A woman walks by a Yale sign reflected in the rainwater on the Yale University campus in New...

Associated Press

Expelled Yale student sues women’s groups for calling him a rapist despite his acquittal in court

An expelled Yale University student who was acquitted of sex assault charges in 2018 is now suing 15 women’s advocacy groups and an attorney for defamation after being called a “rapist” in a court brief that they filed in a 2022 proceeding. Saifullah Khan, a 31-year-old Afghanistan native, said the organizations, which include the National […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Trial date set for June for man accused of trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start in June 2025 for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in a suburb of Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte set the trial date for Nicholas John Roske during a hearing Tuesday at the […]

2 hours ago

Gov. Spencer J. Cox talks with media after a press conference to announce state action for Utah pub...

Associated Press

Utah lawsuit seeks state control over vast areas of federal land

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s attorney general said Tuesday he’s asked to file a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging federal control over vast tracts of public land covering about one-third of the state. The legal action — considered a longshot attempt to assert state powers over federal agencies including the Bureau of […]

2 hours ago

Rapper NBA Youngboy to plead guilty to Louisiana gun charge