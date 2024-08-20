Close
Homeless face arrest as Lakewood camping ban goes into effect

Aug 20, 2024, 4:05 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm

A new camping ban went into effect last Friday in Lakewood....

A new camping ban went into effect last Friday in Lakewood. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

A new camping ban went into effect last Friday in Lakewood. It allows for the arrest of people camping in public spaces who refuse to leave.

The ordinance empowers police to give campers 24 hours’ notice to leave or face arrest. But, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said making arrests is not the goal, instead, they want to educate, inform and offer services. The carrot or the stick.

“They would give them this flier and, on the flier, it has what the ordinance is, lays out where you can be, where you can’t be, what the definition of camping is, and it also has a list of different resources,” LPD Sgt. Charles Porche told KIRO Newsradio.

More homelessness: 90 Lynnwood residents — mostly seniors — on verge of homelessness

Resources include shelter availability, mental health and drug-related treatment options and the nearest transit stops.

However, one man outside Lakewood City Hall, with many of his belongings in a shopping cart, and who wouldn’t give his name said he believes the city just wants to get rid of all homeless people.

“I’m here waiting to get my trailer with the rest of my belongings, and they tell me I have to leave, but I have nowhere to go and can’t leave without my stuff,” the man who wanted to remain anonymous told KIRO Newsradio.

Porche said the department is trying its best to educate people living on the street.

“We’re not going out finding a homeless camp and taking people immediately to jail,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to educate them on what ordinance is and to provide them with resources.”

Those who refuse to leave can be cited or arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing. However, if they are arrested and have no criminal history, they can be released without bail.

Report: Whatcom County deaths of unhoused people on pace for record amount

LPD calls it education and compassion, first.

“It does ultimately give us another tool, but we want to educate them,” Porche said. “We want to give them the resources to help them take care of themselves.”

The City of Lakewood’s website states those experiencing homelessness or in danger of becoming homeless should call 211 for help.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

