NATIONAL NEWS

Photos: A visual look at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Aug 20, 2024, 5:33 PM

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is introduced during the Democratic Na...

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is introduced during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of Democratic delegates officially made Vice President Kamala Harris their nominee earlier this month, and now have reiterated their choice in a celebratory roll call of states. It’s one of a number of unprecedented moments to come as part of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Democrats solidified their nomination of the party’s first Black woman atop its ticket, as well as the first nominee of South Asian descent.

Delegates descended on Chicago after a topsy-turvy few weeks for their party, with President Joe Biden — amid growing calls to do so from within his own party — shuttering his campaign and throwing his support behind Harris. Amid a whirlwind battleground states tour with her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris made an appearance in the arena on the convention’s opening night, giving brief remarks before watching speeches from box seats, then returning to the stage to hug Biden following his speech, a political farewell of sorts.

A convention that had initially been planned with Biden as its top honoree instead became, at least on its first night, a way to honor the longtime Democratic politician as he passed the torch to Harris. Some delegates in the arena — many clad in state-specific regalia or matching attire — dabbed their eyes as they held “We love Joe” signs. Biden, introduced by his daughter Ashley, also wiped his own eyes as he hugged her and took the stage.

National News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparato...

Associated Press

Incumbents beat DeSantis-backed candidates in Florida school board race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Incumbent school board members in one of Florida’s largest swing counties appear to have held off a challenge from candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to preliminary results. Activists had hoped that three challengers endorsed by the local chapter of Moms for Liberty would win a conservative majority in Pinellas […]

6 minutes ago

This image provided by Mark Matta shows a firefighter working on the scene of a plane crash in Odes...

Associated Press

Two killed in West Texas plane crash that set off a fire and injured a woman

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A small plane crashed in a West Texas neighborhood Tuesday, killing the pilot and a passenger and setting off a large fire on the ground that injured a woman, authorities said. Witnesses said the plane struggled to gain altitude after taking off from an Odessa airport and then struck a power […]

7 minutes ago

Water from an overflowing Kuskokwim River floods Napakiak, Alaska, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Job Hale...

Associated Press

Western Alaska Yup’ik village floods as river rises from a series of storms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Storm-battered residents in the western Alaska village of Napakiak were preparing for the third storm in a week Tuesday, days after a minister had to use a front loader to free people from flooded homes. Napakiak, a Yup’ik village of about 350 residents in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, was flooded Sunday after […]

51 minutes ago

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Ale...

Associated Press

FTC’s bid to ban noncompete agreements rejected by federal judge in Texas

A federal judge in Texas has blocked a new rule from the Federal Trade Commission that would have made it easier for employees to quit a job and work for a competitor. In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ada Brown granted a motion for summary judgement filed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and […]

53 minutes ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, from left, addresses Democratic vice ...

Associated Press

Tim Walz has described his family’s IVF experience. His wife says they used a different procedure

WASHINGTON (AP) — In March, after an Alabama court halted in vitro fertilization procedures in the state, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz decided to speak about his struggle to have children with his wife, Gwen. The same month, his team sent a fundraising email titled “our IVF journey” sharing an article that referenced “his family’s IVF […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Georgia Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, speaks in opposition to a bill loosening gun laws, Ma...

Associated Press

Georgia lawmaker urges panel to consider better firearms safety rules to deter child gun deaths

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state senator is trying to change the terms of an entrenched partisan debate, saying he’s not interested in restricting gun ownership but in preventing the fatal shooting of children. The statement Tuesday by Decatur Democrat Emanuel Jones reflects the strategies of those who are trying to reduce gun violence in […]

2 hours ago

