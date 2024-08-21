Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Libya’s instability has ‘quite rapidly’ deteriorated and will worsen if no elections, says UN envoy

Aug 20, 2024, 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. official in Libya warned Tuesday that the political, military and security situation in the oil-rich north African country has deteriorated “quite rapidly” over the past two months – and without renewed political talks leading to a unified government and elections there will be greater instability.

Stephanie Khoury painted a grim picture to the U.N. Security Council of rival government forces unilaterally moving toward each other in July and August, sparking mobilizations and threats to respond, and unilateral attempts to unseat the Central Bank governor and the prime minister in the country’s west.

Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. In the chaos that followed, the country split, with rival administrations in the east and west backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.

The country’s current political crisis stems from the failure to hold elections on Dec. 24, 2021, and the refusal of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah — who led a transitional government in the capital of Tripoli in the west — to step down. In response, Libya’s east-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister who was replaced, while the powerful military commander Khalifa Hifter continues to hold sway in the east.

Khoury warned the council that “Unilateral acts by Libyan political, military and security actors have increased tension, further entrenched institutional and political divisions, and complicated efforts for a negotiated political solution.”

On the economic front, she said, attempts to change the Central Bank governor are fueled by the perception of political and security leaders, and ordinary Libyans, that the bank “is facilitating spending in the east but not in the west,”

Khoury also pointed to the unilateral decision by the Libyan National Army, which is under Hifter’s control, to close the Sharara oil field, the country’s biggest, “causing the Libya National Oil Corp. to declare force majeure on Aug. 7.” Force majeure frees companies from contractual obligations because of extraordinary circumstances.

The National Oil Corp. accused the Fezzan Movement, a local protest group, of responsibility for the shutdown. But several Libyan papers reported that it was a result of Hifter’s retaliation against a Spanish company that is part of the joint venture operating Sharara for an arrest warrant issued by Spanish authorities accusing him of arms smuggling.

In one of the latest political acts, some members of the east-based House of Representatives met in Benghazi on Aug. 13 and voted to end the mandate of the Government of National Unity and Presidency Council in the west. The House members also voted to transfer the role of Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to the speaker of the House of Representatives, and endorsed its designated government in the east “as the only legitimate executive” – moves immediately rejected by leaders in the west.

Khoury told council members “the status quo is not sustainable.”

“In the absence of renewed political talks leading to a unified government and elections you see where this is heading — greater financial and security instability, entrenched political and territorial divisions, and greater domestic and regional instability,” she warned.

National News

Spike Lee watches as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul casts their vote for Democratic presidential nomine...

Associated Press

Democrats turn their roll call into a dance party with celebrities, state-specific songs and Lil Jon

CHICAGO (AP) — Convention roll call votes can be staid and cheesy, but Democrats turned theirs into the ultimate dance party on Tuesday. DJ Cassidy stood onstage in what appeared to be a double-breasted satin suit of royal blue, spinning a special song for each state and territory awarding their delegates to Vice President Kamala […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Arizona Supreme Court clears way for voters to decide on constitutional right to abortion

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a 200-word summary that advocates used to collect signatures is valid, clearing the way for voters to decide on the constitutional right to an abortion. Under the measure, abortions would be allowed until an embryo or fetus could survive outside the womb, typically around 24 […]

27 minutes ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is introduced during the Democratic Na...

Associated Press

Photos: A visual look at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of Democratic delegates officially made Vice President Kamala Harris their nominee earlier this month, and now have reiterated their choice in a celebratory roll call of states. It’s one of a number of unprecedented moments to come as part of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Democrats solidified their […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparato...

Associated Press

Incumbents beat DeSantis-backed candidates in Florida school board race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Incumbent school board members in one of Florida’s largest swing counties appear to have held off a challenge from candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to preliminary results. Activists had hoped that three challengers endorsed by the local chapter of Moms for Liberty would win a conservative majority in Pinellas […]

46 minutes ago

This image provided by Mark Matta shows a firefighter working on the scene of a plane crash in Odes...

Associated Press

Two killed in West Texas plane crash that set off a fire and injured a woman

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A small plane crashed in a West Texas neighborhood Tuesday, killing the pilot and a passenger and setting off a large fire on the ground that injured a woman, authorities said. Witnesses said the plane struggled to gain altitude after taking off from an Odessa airport and then struck a power […]

47 minutes ago

Water from an overflowing Kuskokwim River floods Napakiak, Alaska, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Job Hale...

Associated Press

Western Alaska Yup’ik village floods as river rises from a series of storms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Storm-battered residents in the western Alaska village of Napakiak were preparing for the third storm in a week Tuesday, days after a minister had to use a front loader to free people from flooded homes. Napakiak, a Yup’ik village of about 350 residents in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, was flooded Sunday after […]

2 hours ago

Libya’s instability has ‘quite rapidly’ deteriorated and will worsen if no elections, says UN envoy