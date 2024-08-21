Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava cruises to reelection victory

Aug 20, 2024, 7:07 PM | Updated: 7:52 pm

FILE - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks at a news conference, March 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava cruised to a reelection victory Tuesday, avoiding a potential runoff by winning nearly 60% of the vote.

Levine Cava, a Democrat, became the first female mayor of Florida’s most populous county in 2020. She defeated six opponents Tuesday, including the mayors of Miami Lakes and Surfside.

“I am ready and promise to continue doing the work that needs to get done,” Levine Cava said in a statement. “We will double down on our housing challenges, invest in our infrastructure so we can be future ready, prioritize healthy and safe communities and ensure we are a resilient community that preserves and protects our environment.”

A runoff between the top two candidates would have been required if Levin Cava had received less than 50% of the vote.

Before she became mayor, Levine Cava was a Miami-Dade County commissioner and held a number of social and legal work positions. She gained national attention as mayor during the response to the June 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium building in Surfside, which killed 98 people.

