Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Nevada wildfire causes rail and power outages, but crews halt flames’ progress

Aug 20, 2024, 7:45 PM | Updated: 7:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — A wildfire has forced the suspension of rail service in northern Nevada and left about several thousand rural residents without power.

But fire officials said Tuesday that night crews had halted the progress of the flames, which charred more than a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) of terrain and temporarily shut down part of Interstate 80.

About a dozen homes or other structures were threatened at one point southeast of Winnemucca, about 165 miles (265 kilometers) northeast of Reno, but no injuries or damage were reported so far, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said.

A stretch of the Amtrak route that travels between Chicago and Oakland, California, remained closed as safety inspectors assessed any potential damage.

But firefighters had contained about 50% of the blaze by nightfall, the land management agency said.

Amtrak officials did not immediately respond to requests for updates from The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The utility NV Energy reported that more than 3,000 residents remained without electricity into the evening after power lines were shut down as a precaution in the afternoon.

Multiple aircraft, including a large airtanker and a helicopter, were assisting 20 fire engines and crews on the ground, the Bureau of Land Management said.

I-80 was only closed for about an hour, the agency said.

National News

Associated Press

Man wanted on murder and armed robbery charges is in standoff with police at Chicago restaurant

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbery charges is in a standoff with police at a restaurant in Chicago, blocks from the Democratic National Convention. Justin Zimmerman has been sought by the U.S. Marshals Service since his escape in June and was located […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Hunter Biden departs from federal court June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Sl...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s lawyers, prosecutors headed back to court ahead of his trial on federal tax charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Weeks before Hunter Biden is set to stand trial on federal tax charges, the legal team for President Joe Biden’s son and prosecutors will appear in a California courtroom Wednesday as the judge weighs what evidence can be presented to the jury. Hunter Biden is accused of a scheme to avoid […]

2 hours ago

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY., speaking during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 202...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A look at claims made during the second night of the Democratic National Convention

The second night of the Democratic National Convention was filled with excitement as a celebratory roll call marked Vice President Kamala Harris’ nomination to be the party’s candidate for president. As speaker after speaker addressed the convention extolling her qualities to the lead the country, they also spelled out differences with her opponents, former President […]

2 hours ago

Delegates watch as former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention T...

Associated Press

What to watch on the Democratic National Convention’s third day in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention heads into its third day on Wednesday. After receiving the blessing of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, the focus on the second to last day of the DNC shifts to Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The former school […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Dr. Lee Morissette shows an image of lungs damaged by asbestos exposure, April 4, 2024, at t...

Associated Press

Montana asbestos clinic seeks to reverse $6M in fines, penalties over false claims

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A health clinic in a Montana town that was polluted with deadly asbestos will ask a federal appeals court on Wednesday to reverse almost $6 million in fines and penalties after a jury determined it submitted hundreds of false claims on behalf of patients. The jury verdict came last year in […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C...

Associated Press

Bill Clinton’s post-presidential journey: a story told in convention speeches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — In Bill Clinton’s prime-time speech at the Democratic National Convention in 1988, the young governor of Arkansas bored delegates so thoroughly that they cheered when he said, “in closing…” Many years later, as a former president whose legacy had made a comeback, Clinton aided Barack Obama’s reelection with a 2012 […]

2 hours ago

Nevada wildfire causes rail and power outages, but crews halt flames’ progress