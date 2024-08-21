Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-politician due to testify in his trial in killing of Las Vegas investigative journalist

Aug 20, 2024, 9:00 PM

Robert Telles, left, listens to one of his attorneys Robert Draskovich during his murder trial at t...

Robert Telles, left, listens to one of his attorneys Robert Draskovich during his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — For two years, from behind bars and in courtrooms, to journalists and judges, a former Las Vegas-area Democratic elected official has insisted he wants to tell his story to the jury that will decide whether he goes to prison or goes free after trial in the killing of an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his workplace conduct two years ago.

On Wednesday, murder defendant Robert Telles gets his chance.

“He has said he is going to tell his story. I anticipate him telling that story tomorrow,” Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, told reporters after a Tuesday court hearing during which Telles told the Nevada judge handling his murder trial that he knows he has no obligation to testify.

With the jury out of the courtroom, Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt questioned Telles directly for several minutes about whether he wanted to risk answering questions under oath from prosecutors who rested their case Monday after four days, 28 witnesses and hundreds of pages of photos, police reports and video evidence against him.

“Mr. Telles, you understand you have heard all of the evidence that the state intends to present in this case,” the judge said. “You understand that you cannot be compelled to testify in this matter?”

“Yes, your honor,” Telles responded.

Draskovich and co-counsel Michael Horvath said outside court that they advised Telles against testifying, but he has insisted.

The defense might still call three other witnesses, Draskovich said, including a witness who might corroborate Telles’ account that he visited a local membership gym the day of the murder. Telles is expected to be the last person called in the defense case, the defense attorney said. No family members or character witnesses are scheduled. Telles’ testimony could take more than a day.

“He’s entitled to his defense,” Draskovich told reporters. “This is the defense that he wants to present.”

Telles, an attorney who was once the county administrator of unclaimed estates, has been jailed for almost two years while preparing for trial. He has said he didn’t kill Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, but did not say during jailhouse interviews with The Associated Press and other media what he was doing the day German was killed.

His defense team called two witnesses Tuesday. A clinical and forensic psychologist testified that slashes found on Telles’ wrists when he was arrested at home by Las Vegas police should not be interpreted as a sign of a guilty conscience. In response to a question from the judge, the expert witness, Mark Chambers, acknowledged that such wounds could have been an attempt to draw sympathy.

Also Tuesday, a woman testified she called police to report she thought a person seen on a video news report wearing an orange outfit walking near German’s home resembled someone she saw at a park a few days before the killing. She did not identify Telles in court.

Much of what the jury and the public have heard during the last week weighs against Telles.

His DNA was found beneath German’s fingernails. He had family ties to a maroon SUV seen in German’s neighborhood about the time German was killed. Police found on Telles’ cellphone and computer hundreds of photos of German’s home and several pages of German’s identity records, including time stamps showing they’d been collected just weeks before the killing.

At Telles’ house, police found cut-up pieces of a broad straw hat and gray athletic shoes that looked like those worn by a person captured on neighborhood security video wearing an oversized orange long-sleeve shirt, carrying a big cloth satchel and seen slipping into a side yard of German’s home before the reporter was ambushed and left dead in a pool of blood.

Robbery wasn’t an apparent motive for the killing, prosecutors said. The jury learned that German’s wallet, money, car keys and cellphone were still in the pockets of his shorts. Nothing was amiss in German’s home, although his garage door remained open to the puzzlement of his across-the-street neighbors who sobbed on the witness stand as they remembered finding his body the next day.

Neither an orange shirt nor a murder weapon was entered as evidence.

Prosecutors allege Telles was motivated to kill after German authored articles for the Las Vegas Review-Journal about a county office in turmoil, including allegations that Telles had an inappropriate relationship with a female co-worker. Telles lost his bid for re-election as Clark County Public Administrator and Guardian, and derided German and the newspaper on social media.

Telles complained that he was being victimized by a political and social “old guard” real estate network for trying to fight corruption that he saw in his office. A police intelligence unit detective who was investigating those allegations, Derek Jappe, also became a key figure in Telles’ arrest several days after the killing. Through questioning of prosecution witnesses, Draskovich has shown that Telles believes Jappe shaped the murder investigation against him.

“I am about nothing but justice, fairness and just being a good person,” Telles told German in an audio interview aired with a May 2022 Review-Journal article about the public administrator office. “It’s unreal the length they’re going … to try to ruin my personal life.”

German spent 44 years covering Las Vegas mobsters and public officials at the Las Vegas Sun and then at the larger Review-Journal. About 10 of his family members and friends have attended each day of Telles’ trial. They have declined to speak to the media.

National News

Image: Former President Barack Obama holds hands with former first lady Michelle Obama as he is int...

Associated Press

DNC Day 2 takeaways: Obamas close with Harris endorsement, Trump warnings

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama called for the embracing of Kamala Harris to the Democratic National Convention.

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man wanted on murder and armed robbery charges is in standoff with police at Chicago restaurant

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbery charges is in a standoff with police at a restaurant in Chicago, blocks from the Democratic National Convention. Justin Zimmerman has been sought by the U.S. Marshals Service since his escape in June and was located […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden departs from federal court June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Sl...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s lawyers, prosecutors headed back to court ahead of his trial on federal tax charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Weeks before Hunter Biden is set to stand trial on federal tax charges, the legal team for President Joe Biden’s son and prosecutors will appear in a California courtroom Wednesday as the judge weighs what evidence can be presented to the jury. Hunter Biden is accused of a scheme to avoid […]

3 hours ago

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY., speaking during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 202...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A look at claims made during the second night of the Democratic National Convention

The second night of the Democratic National Convention was filled with excitement as a celebratory roll call marked Vice President Kamala Harris’ nomination to be the party’s candidate for president. As speaker after speaker addressed the convention extolling her qualities to the lead the country, they also spelled out differences with her opponents, former President […]

3 hours ago

Delegates watch as former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention T...

Associated Press

What to watch on the Democratic National Convention’s third day in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention heads into its third day on Wednesday. After receiving the blessing of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, the focus on the second to last day of the DNC shifts to Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The former school […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Dr. Lee Morissette shows an image of lungs damaged by asbestos exposure, April 4, 2024, at t...

Associated Press

Montana asbestos clinic seeks to reverse $6M in fines, penalties over false claims

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A health clinic in a Montana town that was polluted with deadly asbestos will ask a federal appeals court on Wednesday to reverse almost $6 million in fines and penalties after a jury determined it submitted hundreds of false claims on behalf of patients. The jury verdict came last year in […]

4 hours ago

Ex-politician due to testify in his trial in killing of Las Vegas investigative journalist