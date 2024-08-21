Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

What to watch on the Democratic National Convention’s third day in Chicago

Aug 20, 2024, 9:12 PM

Delegates watch as former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention T...

Delegates watch as former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention heads into its third day on Wednesday.

After receiving the blessing of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, the focus on the second to last day of the DNC shifts to Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The former school teacher and football coach is expected to accept the Democratic nomination as the party makes the case that Americans’ fundamental freedoms are at risk if Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Former President Bill Clinton, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also expected to address the convention.

Here’s what to watch on the third day:

Walz’s big moment

After a tumultuous few weeks, where Harris’ running mate went from little-known Midwest governor to top of the Democratic ticket, Walz is expected to get his own moment in the spotlight Wednesday when Democrats officially nominate the 60-year-old as their vice presidential candidate.

Walz wasn’t widely known outside of Minnesota before Harris chose him to join her on the Democratic presidential ticket. But they clicked when the vice president interviewed him, and she was impressed by his record as a governor and congressman — and the splash he made on TV.

He will get a chance to show the American public that in primetime on Wednesday.

‘A fight for our freedoms’

According to convention organizers, the theme for Wednesday’s events is “A fight for our freedoms,” a message that has become the centerpiece of Harris’ campaign as the Democrat has sought to paint a second Trump presidency as a threat to Americans’ ability to make choices about their own lives.

The focus, according to organizers, will be highlighting Walz as a “champion for America’s working families and a staunch defender of those same fundamental freedoms.” And on the other side, Democrats said they will focus on Trump’s efforts to “strip our rights away” when he was president and what he could do if he gets another four years.

Reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ issues and racial equity are expected to be some of the policy areas that Democrats are trying to distinguish themselves on with Republicans.

National News

Image: Former President Barack Obama holds hands with former first lady Michelle Obama as he is int...

Associated Press

DNC Day 2 takeaways: Obamas close with Harris endorsement, Trump warnings

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama called for the embracing of Kamala Harris to the Democratic National Convention.

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man wanted on murder and armed robbery charges is in standoff with police at Chicago restaurant

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbery charges is in a standoff with police at a restaurant in Chicago, blocks from the Democratic National Convention. Justin Zimmerman has been sought by the U.S. Marshals Service since his escape in June and was located […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden departs from federal court June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Sl...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s lawyers, prosecutors headed back to court ahead of his trial on federal tax charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Weeks before Hunter Biden is set to stand trial on federal tax charges, the legal team for President Joe Biden’s son and prosecutors will appear in a California courtroom Wednesday as the judge weighs what evidence can be presented to the jury. Hunter Biden is accused of a scheme to avoid […]

3 hours ago

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY., speaking during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 202...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A look at claims made during the second night of the Democratic National Convention

The second night of the Democratic National Convention was filled with excitement as a celebratory roll call marked Vice President Kamala Harris’ nomination to be the party’s candidate for president. As speaker after speaker addressed the convention extolling her qualities to the lead the country, they also spelled out differences with her opponents, former President […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Dr. Lee Morissette shows an image of lungs damaged by asbestos exposure, April 4, 2024, at t...

Associated Press

Montana asbestos clinic seeks to reverse $6M in fines, penalties over false claims

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A health clinic in a Montana town that was polluted with deadly asbestos will ask a federal appeals court on Wednesday to reverse almost $6 million in fines and penalties after a jury determined it submitted hundreds of false claims on behalf of patients. The jury verdict came last year in […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C...

Associated Press

Bill Clinton’s post-presidential journey: a story told in convention speeches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — In Bill Clinton’s prime-time speech at the Democratic National Convention in 1988, the young governor of Arkansas bored delegates so thoroughly that they cheered when he said, “in closing…” Many years later, as a former president whose legacy had made a comeback, Clinton aided Barack Obama’s reelection with a 2012 […]

3 hours ago

What to watch on the Democratic National Convention’s third day in Chicago